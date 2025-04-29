Canada Elections 2025 Results: Jagmeet Singh Resigns After Suffering A Setback, Manages To Secure Only Eight Seats

Despite contesting 343 seats nationwide, the NDP managed to win only eight seats, falling far short of the minimum requirement of 12 seats.

As voting concluded for the Canada Elections 2025, the National Democratic Party (NDP) suffered a significant setback by failing to retain its national party status.

NDP’s Major Decline Compared to Previous Elections

In the last elections, the NDP had secured 24 seats, a much stronger showing compared to this year’s dismal performance. The party’s dramatic fall marks a major political shift and has dealt a blow to its support base, particularly among Khalistan sympathizers.

Jagmeet Singh, the NDP leader, who has often been linked to Khalistani sympathies, conceded defeat following the poor election results. Singh, part of Canada’s influential Sikh community, had earlier been known for his alliance with former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, supporting Trudeau’s minority government in exchange for greater social spending. However, Singh later distanced himself from Trudeau ahead of the elections.

Jagmeet Singh has resigned as leader of the NDP. pic.twitter.com/aB3DqyfUmT — Stephen Taylor (@stephen_taylor) April 29, 2025

Impact on Khalistani Supporters in Canada

The NDP’s poor showing is also being viewed as a blow to Khalistani supporters in Canada. The Sikh community, although comprising just two percent of the country’s population, wields considerable influence in Canadian politics, particularly through leaders like Jagmeet Singh.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal Party successfully retained power but fell short of securing an outright majority, according to CTV News. Carney’s Liberals needed 172 seats to achieve a majority but managed to secure 156 seats, while the Conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre, trailed with 145 seats.

Final seat counts may be determined by results from British Columbia, where polling closed later than the rest of the country. Carney’s hopes for a majority government were also fueled by the need to strengthen his hand in negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump over tariffs and trade policies.

