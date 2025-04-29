Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Canada Elections 2025 Results: Jagmeet Singh Resigns After Suffering A Setback, Manages To Secure Only Eight Seats

Canada Elections 2025 Results: Jagmeet Singh Resigns After Suffering A Setback, Manages To Secure Only Eight Seats

Despite contesting 343 seats nationwide, the NDP managed to win only eight seats, falling far short of the minimum requirement of 12 seats.

Canada Elections 2025 Results: Jagmeet Singh Resigns After Suffering A Setback, Manages To Secure Only Eight Seats

Jagmeet Singh


As voting concluded for the Canada Elections 2025, the National Democratic Party (NDP) suffered a significant setback by failing to retain its national party status.

Despite contesting 343 seats nationwide, the NDP managed to win only eight seats, falling far short of the minimum requirement of 12 seats.

NDP’s Major Decline Compared to Previous Elections

In the last elections, the NDP had secured 24 seats, a much stronger showing compared to this year’s dismal performance. The party’s dramatic fall marks a major political shift and has dealt a blow to its support base, particularly among Khalistan sympathizers.

Jagmeet Singh, the NDP leader, who has often been linked to Khalistani sympathies, conceded defeat following the poor election results. Singh, part of Canada’s influential Sikh community, had earlier been known for his alliance with former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, supporting Trudeau’s minority government in exchange for greater social spending. However, Singh later distanced himself from Trudeau ahead of the elections.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Impact on Khalistani Supporters in Canada

The NDP’s poor showing is also being viewed as a blow to Khalistani supporters in Canada. The Sikh community, although comprising just two percent of the country’s population, wields considerable influence in Canadian politics, particularly through leaders like Jagmeet Singh.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal Party successfully retained power but fell short of securing an outright majority, according to CTV News. Carney’s Liberals needed 172 seats to achieve a majority but managed to secure 156 seats, while the Conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre, trailed with 145 seats.

Final seat counts may be determined by results from British Columbia, where polling closed later than the rest of the country. Carney’s hopes for a majority government were also fueled by the need to strengthen his hand in negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump over tariffs and trade policies.

ALSO READ: Canada Elections 2025: Mark Carney’s Liberal Party Secures Another Term Amid Trump Tensions And Economic Concerns

Filed under

canada Election 2025 Results Canada PM Mark Carney Jagmeet Singh

Congress Stirs Storm With

Congress Stirs Storm With Controversial Post: Sharp Jibe At PM Modi Triggers Uproar, Puts Rahul...
Jagmeet Singh

Canada Elections 2025 Results: Jagmeet Singh Resigns After Suffering A Setback, Manages To Secure Only...
Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Re

Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Reaches New Heights: 42-Foot Dhwaja Dand Installed on Main Spire in Sacred...
Security agencies remain

48 Tourist Destinations Out Of 87 Closed Across Kashmir Valley After Pahalgam Attack- Check The...
India strongly criticized

India Slams Pakistan As ‘Rogue State’ At UN After Pahalgam Terror Attack: Exposes Pakistan’s Role
The Reserve Bank of India

RBI Orders Exclusive Use Of PRAVAAH Portal For Submitting All Regulatory Applications, Licenses, And Authorisations...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Congress Stirs Storm With Controversial Post: Sharp Jibe At PM Modi Triggers Uproar, Puts Rahul Gandhi In The Line Of Fire

Congress Stirs Storm With Controversial Post: Sharp Jibe At PM Modi Triggers Uproar, Puts Rahul...

Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Reaches New Heights: 42-Foot Dhwaja Dand Installed on Main Spire in Sacred Ceremony – Here’s Everything You Need to KnowIndia Slams Pakistan As ‘Rogue State’ At UN After Pahalgam Terror Attack: Exposes Pakistan’s Role

Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Reaches New Heights: 42-Foot Dhwaja Dand Installed on Main Spire in Sacred...

48 Tourist Destinations Out Of 87 Closed Across Kashmir Valley After Pahalgam Attack- Check The List Here!

48 Tourist Destinations Out Of 87 Closed Across Kashmir Valley After Pahalgam Attack- Check The...

India Slams Pakistan As ‘Rogue State’ At UN After Pahalgam Terror Attack: Exposes Pakistan’s Role

India Slams Pakistan As ‘Rogue State’ At UN After Pahalgam Terror Attack: Exposes Pakistan’s Role

RBI Orders Exclusive Use Of PRAVAAH Portal For Submitting All Regulatory Applications, Licenses, And Authorisations Starting May 1, 2025

RBI Orders Exclusive Use Of PRAVAAH Portal For Submitting All Regulatory Applications, Licenses, And Authorisations...

Entertainment

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga Forest

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga

What Did Ajith Kumar Say About The Pahalgam Terrorist Attack?

What Did Ajith Kumar Say About The Pahalgam Terrorist Attack?

President Trump Takes A Jab at Taylor Swift During Philadelphia Eagles’ White House Visit

President Trump Takes A Jab at Taylor Swift During Philadelphia Eagles’ White House Visit

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73

Watch | King Crowned: Ajith Kumar Honoured With Padma Bhushan Award At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony | Padma Awards 2025

Watch | King Crowned: Ajith Kumar Honoured With Padma Bhushan Award At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After