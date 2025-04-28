Canada Federal Elections 2025: Why Does Canada Hold Elections On Monday?

Canada is gearing up for an early federal election on April 28, 2025. While the election was initially set for October 20, 2025, it was moved up after Prime Minister Mark Carney advised the governor general to dissolve Parliament, triggering this surprise election.

Why Does Canada Hold Elections on Mondays?

In Canada, elections always take place on Mondays, and there’s a good reason for it. Elections Canada, the group that organizes the vote, says that the election day has to be a Monday. The election campaign itself lasts anywhere from 37 to 51 days.

Monday is chosen so voters can have the whole weekend to prepare and make sure their schedules are set for election day. It also gives election officials and volunteers a chance to set up polling stations over the weekend to make sure everything is ready for voters.

According to the Canada Elections Act, elections are typically scheduled for the third Monday in October every four years. Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper once said, “Fixed election dates prevent governments from calling snap elections for short-term political advantage.”

What Happens If Election Day Is a Holiday?

If election day falls on a public holiday, the vote is moved to the following Tuesday. For example, if the election were on Thanksgiving Monday, which is a national holiday in Canada, it would be pushed to Tuesday instead.

This happened back in 2008 when Thanksgiving fell on October 13. Since it was a holiday, the election was rescheduled to Tuesday, October 14, to ensure smooth voting.

Political Parties Running in the 2025 Election

A number of major political parties are in the running for the 2025 election, including the Liberal Party, Conservative Party, New Democratic Party (NDP), Bloc Quebecois, and the Green Party. Canadians will have the chance to decide which direction they want the country to go in.

While the preliminary results will be available on election night, the final official results will be confirmed a couple of days later.