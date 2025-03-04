Canada has fired back against the U.S. after President Donald Trump slapped sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods, deepening the rift between the two allies. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the move “a very dumb thing to do,” vowing swift retaliation with billions in counter-tariffs.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has condemned the United States’ decision to impose sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods, labeling the move a “very dumb thing to do” in a press conference on Tuesday. Canada is retaliating with its own tariffs on American products, escalating tensions between the two neighboring countries.

Retaliatory Tariffs Announced

Speaking directly to U.S. President Donald Trump during his address, Trudeau announced that Canada would immediately introduce 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on $30 billion worth of American products. He added that the measures would be expanded to cover an additional $125 billion in U.S. goods within 21 days.

“Your government has chosen to do this to you,” Trudeau said, addressing the American public. “A fight with Canada will have no winners.”

The prime minister also confirmed that Canada would file claims with the World Trade Organization and invoke the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Free Trade Agreement (CUSMA) to challenge the U.S. tariffs.

Trudeau Dismisses Fentanyl Justification

Trump’s executive order, which came into effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on Tuesday, imposes a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports, with a lower 10 per cent levy on Canadian energy products. The U.S. president cited national security concerns related to the flow of fentanyl and illegal immigration at the northern border as justification for the move.

However, Trudeau dismissed those claims as unfounded.

“Trump’s claims that these tariffs are all about the flow of fentanyl is nonsense,” Trudeau said. “It’s now clear there was never a possibility of avoiding these tariffs by cracking down on the border as Canada did in the last few months.”

Data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows that just 13.6 grams of fentanyl were seized at the northern border in January, a fraction of the volume crossing the southern border.

The tariffs have already rattled financial markets. Canadian and U.S. stock markets plunged on Monday after the White House confirmed the tariffs were imminent, with the sell-off continuing into Tuesday morning.

The S&P/TSX composite index dropped 386.72 points to 24,614.85 in early trading, while in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 409.58 points to 42,781.66. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also registered sharp declines.

Trudeau to Meet Canadian Premiers

Trudeau said he would meet with Canadian premiers later on Tuesday to discuss potential non-tariff responses. Some provinces are considering blocking American companies from bidding on publicly funded contracts.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has proposed shutting down electricity exports to the U.S., but Trudeau did not reference that suggestion in his remarks.

While Trudeau pledged that the federal government would support Canadian workers, he stopped short of announcing specific protections for businesses vulnerable to foreign takeovers.

“The federal government will be there to support Canadians through measures like enhancing employment insurance — no matter the cost,” he said.

A Looming Trade War

Trudeau accused Trump of using the tariffs as a tool to damage the Canadian economy and push for U.S. annexation of Canada.

“Canada is ready to fight and win,” Trudeau declared.

Trump has suggested that the tariffs could be avoided if companies relocate their operations to the United States. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “If companies move to the U.S., they won’t face the tariffs.”

The U.S. president has also announced plans to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports starting March 12, further straining the trade relationship between the two countries.

Despite Canada’s efforts to appease U.S. concerns through diplomatic channels and increased border security measures, Trudeau said Trump’s decision demonstrates that those efforts were disregarded.

“We acted in good faith,” Trudeau said. “Now, we will defend Canada’s interests with all the tools at our disposal.”

