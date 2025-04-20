Canada: Gurudwara In Vancouver Gets Defaced With Pro-Khalistan Graffiti, Police Launch Investigation

The Khalsa Diwan Society condemned the act and attributed it to a small group of Sikh separatists allegedly aiming to disrupt community harmony.

A gurudwara in Vancouver, Canada, was defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti, sparking outrage and concern within the Sikh community. The incident was reported at the Ross Street Gurdwara, managed by the Khalsa Diwan Society, which discovered the vandalism on Saturday.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) confirmed they have opened an investigation into the graffiti incident. However, authorities have yet to identify any suspects.

“We do not currently have a suspect,” said Sgt. Steve Addison in an official statement on Saturday.

Sikh Group Condemns “Extremist Forces”

The Khalsa Diwan Society condemned the act and attributed it to a small group of Sikh separatists allegedly aiming to disrupt community harmony.

“This act is part of a persistent campaign by extremist groups aiming to spread fear and division within the Canadian Sikh population,” the organization stated. They further urged Canadians to unite against divisive ideologies.

“These actions go against the core principles of Sikhism and Canadian values, such as inclusivity, respect, and mutual support,” the statement added.

During Sikh Heritage Month & Khalsa Sanja Diwas – a time for celebration & unity – it is sad to see that elements of extremism continue to rear their ugly heads. Read our press release on the heels of a disturbing act, by cowardly people. Let’s stand united against fanaticism🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/J6XwEHsuyA — Khalsa Diwan Society (@kdsross) April 19, 2025

Canada Sees Rising Cases of Religious Vandalism

The Ross Street Gurdwara incident adds to a growing list of religious sites targeted across Canada in recent months.

In a prior case, a gurdwara in Alberta was vandalized with graffiti reading “Leave Canada.” Hindu temples have also been targeted, including the Sri Krishna Brundavana Temple in the Greater Toronto Area, which was defaced earlier this year.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton, labeling it a “deliberate act.” He called upon the Canadian government to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve. We expect Canada to uphold the rule of law and ensure justice,” PM Modi asserted.