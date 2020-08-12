The Russian novel coronavirus vaccine will likely not be approved in Canada at this time, Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Howard Njoo told reporters on Tuesday, citing lack of data. Earlier in the day, President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia became the first country in the world to register a novel coronavirus vaccine.

Njoo said regarding the possibility Canada may approve the Russian vaccine that he does not think that they are going to approve as far too much information is missing. Njoo said he found the approval of the vaccine in Russia surprising given the testing timelines – from initial discovery to approval – that Canadian scientists and experts use.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr Theresa Tam said the developments to produce a vaccine are exciting and she continues to work with counterparts abroad. Perhaps, the Russian vaccine to treat coronavirus might not be approved in Canada. In Canada, they even found it surprising that the vaccine was approved in Russia, given the testing timelines.

Russian officials said the country is capable of producing 500 million doses of the vaccine in the next 12 months, with production expected to be conducted abroad as well and clinical trials set to start soon in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and the Philippines.

