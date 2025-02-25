Canada Revises Visa Rules: What It Means For Thousands Of Indian Students And Workers

Canada’s latest immigration crackdown has left thousands of foreign students and workers, especially from India, in limbo. With sweeping new powers, border officials can now deny or revoke visas at their discretion, adding to the uncertainty for migrants.

Immigration Crackdown by Canada: Canada’s recent changes to immigration policies are expected to have a significant impact on tens of thousands of foreign students and workers, including a large number from India. The newly implemented rules, which took effect in February, grant sweeping discretionary powers to Canadian border officials, allowing them to alter the visa status of students, workers, and migrants at any time if deemed necessary.

Border Officials Can Reject or Cancel Permits at Discretion

Under the revised Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations, border personnel now have the authority to deny or revoke temporary resident documents, such as electronic travel authorizations (eTAs) and temporary resident visas (TRVs). These changes extend to work permits and student visas, giving officials the ability to cancel these documents if certain conditions are not met.

The new guidelines stipulate that if an immigration officer is not convinced that an individual will leave Canada upon the expiration of their authorized stay, they have the power to deny entry or even cancel an existing visa or permit. This means that international students, workers, and other temporary residents could be asked to leave Canada even while they are legally studying, working, or residing in the country.

Indian Nationals Among the Most Affected by Canada Immigration Crackdown

The discretionary authority to make such decisions is now entirely vested in individual border officers, creating a level of uncertainty for those affected. This policy shift could potentially impact hundreds of thousands of international students and workers, among whom Indians represent the largest group.

Canada remains one of the most sought-after destinations for Indian students, workers, and migrants. Government data indicates that more than 420,000 Indian students are currently pursuing higher education in the country. Additionally, Canada issues a significant number of travel visas to Indian nationals, with more than 360,000 granted in the first six months of 2024 alone. In 2023, the same period saw 340,000 Indian tourists visiting Canada.

Under the new rules, those whose permits are rejected at the port of entry will be sent back to their home country immediately. If a visa or permit is revoked while an individual is already in Canada, they will be served a notice instructing them to leave by a specified date.

Canada Previously Ended Student Direct Stream Program

While affected individuals will be notified via email and their Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) account, there is no clarity on what will happen to the financial investments they have made. This includes tuition fees paid by students, as well as rent, mortgages, or loans taken out by workers and migrants. The lack of clarity on refunds or compensation adds to the growing concerns surrounding these new regulations.

This development follows Canada’s decision in November 2024 to discontinue the Student Direct Stream (SDS) visa program, which was widely used by Indian students. The SDS program had allowed students to secure visas more efficiently by providing financial guarantees upfront. Its termination, coupled with the latest regulatory changes, has raised further uncertainty about the future of Indian students and workers in Canada.

