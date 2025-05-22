Canada is engaged in high-level discussions with the US about joining the ambitious "Golden Dome" missile defense initiative, PM Carney said.

Canada is engaged in high-level discussions with the US about joining the ambitious “Golden Dome” missile defense initiative, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed Wednesday, The Associated Press reported.

The Golden Dome program — a $175 billion U.S. missile defense system proposed by President Donald Trump — aims to become the first to integrate space-based weaponry with traditional ground capabilities. Trump has declared his intent to make it operational by the end of his presidential term in 2029.

“Is it a good idea for Canada? Yes, it is good to have protections in place for Canadians,” Carney said in Toronto, according to AP.

Carney revealed that discussions are already underway with Trump and senior American officials. Trump had earlier stated that Canada reached out to his administration, expressing interest in the program. “He will work with Ottawa to ensure it contributes its ‘fair share,’” the president reportedly said.

Golden Dome, as envisioned, would deploy advanced technologies to detect and neutralise missile threats at all four critical stages of flight — pre-launch, boost phase, midcourse and terminal descent — from both ground and space platforms.

The majority of the program’s cost will be allocated to deploying interceptors and satellites aimed at stopping cutting-edge missiles developed by China and Russia, the report stated, citing Pentagon assessments.

“It’s something that we are looking at and something that has been discussed at a high level,” Carney noted. “But I’m not sure one negotiates on this. These are military decisions that have been taken in that context, and we will evaluate them accordingly.”

Carney also sounded the alarm over growing space-based threats, suggesting that Canada can no longer assume it is insulated from future missile dangers. “Canada faces potential missile threats in the not-too-distant future that could come from space,” he warned.

Canada’s participation in NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) has long tied it to U.S. airspace monitoring, but joining Golden Dome would be a new level of integration.

“Is Canada going to be doing this alone or with the United States? Because with a Golden Dome, there will be discussions that could have an impact on Canada, but Canada wouldn’t be a part of them,” Carney quipped, according to AP.

While military cooperation between Ottawa and Washington has traditionally been strong, recent rhetoric appear to have strained relations, as Trump seemingly angered Canadians by suggesting that Canada should be absorbed as the “51st state” of the US.

