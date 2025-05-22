Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Canada in Talks to Join Trump’s Golden Dome Missile Defense Program, PM Mark Carney Says

Canada in Talks to Join Trump’s Golden Dome Missile Defense Program, PM Mark Carney Says

Canada is engaged in high-level discussions with the US about joining the ambitious "Golden Dome" missile defense initiative, PM Carney said.

Canada in Talks to Join Trump’s Golden Dome Missile Defense Program, PM Mark Carney Says

Canada is engaged in high-level discussions with the US about joining the ambitious "Golden Dome" missile defense initiative, Carney said.


Canada is engaged in high-level discussions with the US about joining the ambitious “Golden Dome” missile defense initiative, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed Wednesday, The Associated Press reported.

The Golden Dome program — a $175 billion U.S. missile defense system proposed by President Donald Trump — aims to become the first to integrate space-based weaponry with traditional ground capabilities. Trump has declared his intent to make it operational by the end of his presidential term in 2029.

“Is it a good idea for Canada? Yes, it is good to have protections in place for Canadians,” Carney said in Toronto, according to AP.

Carney revealed that discussions are already underway with Trump and senior American officials. Trump had earlier stated that Canada reached out to his administration, expressing interest in the program. “He will work with Ottawa to ensure it contributes its ‘fair share,’” the president reportedly said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Golden Dome, as envisioned, would deploy advanced technologies to detect and neutralise missile threats at all four critical stages of flight — pre-launch, boost phase, midcourse and terminal descent — from both ground and space platforms.

The majority of the program’s cost will be allocated to deploying interceptors and satellites aimed at stopping cutting-edge missiles developed by China and Russia, the report stated, citing Pentagon assessments.

“It’s something that we are looking at and something that has been discussed at a high level,” Carney noted. “But I’m not sure one negotiates on this. These are military decisions that have been taken in that context, and we will evaluate them accordingly.”

Carney also sounded the alarm over growing space-based threats, suggesting that Canada can no longer assume it is insulated from future missile dangers. “Canada faces potential missile threats in the not-too-distant future that could come from space,” he warned.

Canada’s participation in NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) has long tied it to U.S. airspace monitoring, but joining Golden Dome would be a new level of integration.

“Is Canada going to be doing this alone or with the United States? Because with a Golden Dome, there will be discussions that could have an impact on Canada, but Canada wouldn’t be a part of them,” Carney quipped, according to AP.

While military cooperation between Ottawa and Washington has traditionally been strong, recent rhetoric appear to have strained relations, as Trump seemingly angered Canadians by suggesting that Canada should be absorbed as the “51st state” of the US.

ALSO READ: Trump’s Meeting With South African President Takes Dramatic Turn Over Claims of Anti-White Racism

Filed under

Canada-US Relations Golden Dome missile defense Mark Carney US-Canada ties

The UK government’s pla

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court
The United Kingdom is set

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Since assuming the role o

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences
newsx

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...
An official from the Paki

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...
House Republicans moved i

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence After Child’s Hospitalization

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes New Turn

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...

Entertainment

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

Lifestyle

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand