Canada Issues Threat Warning To Nijjar’s Associate Amid Khalistan Referendum Dispute

Canadian law enforcement has issued a warning regarding a threat to the life of Inderjeet Singh Gosal, an associate of the late pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The warning, described as a ‘duty to warn’ notice, was verbally communicated earlier this week by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in collaboration with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). Gosal, who resides in Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area, was informed of the threat along with Gurpatwant Pannun, General Counsel of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

Threat Details and Reactions

Gosal, a principal organizer of the Khalistan Referendum in Canada organized by SFJ, confirmed receipt of the threat notice. He stated, “I’ve been informed by Canadian officials about the threats to my life,” and reaffirmed his “unwavering” commitment to the Khalistan movement.

Pannun has accused the Indian Government of orchestrating the threat as part of its “policy of transnational repression.”

Previous Incidents

In the early hours of February 12 this year, shots were fired at a home owned by Gosal in Brampton. The police have yet to make any arrests or determine a motive for this incident. Gosal had previously linked the shooting to his involvement in organizing a protest outside the Indian Consulate in Toronto on February 17.

The threat notice to Gosal follows a recent incident involving Satinder Pal Singh Raju, another organizer of the Khalistan Referendum. On August 11, Raju’s vehicle was targeted by unknown assailants on a highway in California. According to an incident report from the California Highway Patrol, “4-5 shots” were fired at Raju’s vehicle in Woodland, Yolo County. The Sacramento office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is assisting in the investigation, confirmed by Yolo County Deputy Sheriff Lieutenant Don Harmon.

Context of the Threats

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a key figure in SFJ, was killed in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18 last year. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau later stated in the House of Commons that there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and Nijjar’s murder, leading to strained relations between Canada and India. India has dismissed these allegations as “absurd” and “motivated.”

Currently, four Indian nationals are in custody in connection with Nijjar’s killing. While the investigators continue to probe the possibility of Indian involvement, they have yet to substantiate these allegations.

