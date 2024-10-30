Canada: Justin Trudeau’s Government At Risk As Québécois Group Joins Opposition

With an election around, polls indicate that the Liberals are trailing behind the Conservative Party, led by Pierre Poilievre, which has already pushed for an early election.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s minority government is facing mounting pressure as the Bloc Québécois announced plans to collaborate with opposition parties to potentially bring down his administration. This development comes after Trudeau’s Liberals, who currently hold 153 of the 338 seats in Parliament, declined to meet the Bloc’s demands for increased funding for seniors.

Bloc leader Yves-François Blanchet declared that Trudeau’s “days are numbered,” emphasizing the growing discontent within the ranks of opposition parties.

Growing Discontent for Trudeau’s Government

The political landscape is increasingly precarious for Trudeau, who is seeking a fourth term in office, a feat not achieved by any Canadian prime minister in over a century. With an election around, polls indicate that the Liberals are trailing behind the Conservative Party, led by Pierre Poilievre, which has already pushed for an early election.

Despite the Bloc’s assertive stance, bringing down the government will require support from the New Democratic Party (NDP). Although the NDP has traditionally aligned with the Liberals, their leader Jagmeet Singh has indicated a more cautious approach, stating that support will be determined on a case-by-case basis. Recently, the NDP opted not to use their only opposition day this fall to challenge the government, focusing instead on the issue of abortion access.

Trudeau’s survival hinges heavily on maintaining cooperation with the NDP, as their support is crucial for the stability of his government. The Liberals have already survived two Conservative-led non-confidence votes this fall, with the Bloc and NDP rejecting Poilievre’s attempts to force an early election. However, the Bloc’s decision to push a motion against Trudeau suggests a shift in dynamics, particularly as the deadline for their demands has passed.

What’s in Bloc Québécois’s mind?

Government House Leader Karina Gould and Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos have both emphasized that “the lines of communication are open” and that the Liberals will continue to seek collaboration with other parties to sustain their minority government. However, the increasing fatigue among voters and the challenges of nearly nine years in power pose significant obstacles for Trudeau and his party.

The Bloc’s demands included not only increased funding for seniors but also protections for Quebec’s vital dairy industry. With these issues unresolved, Blanchet’s patience appears to have worn thin, heightening the risk of a confidence motion. While the Bloc’s support is a blow to the Liberals, it is the NDP’s potential shift that could ultimately determine Trudeau’s fate.

As the political landscape evolves, the upcoming months will be crucial for Trudeau as he navigates these turbulent waters. With elections mandated to occur by the end of October 2025, both the NDP and Liberals face potential losses, while the Conservatives are poised to capitalize on voter dissatisfaction.

The next steps for Trudeau and his government are critical, as they work to maintain their fragile grip on power in a climate of increasing scrutiny and opposition.

