Canada: Pakistani National Arrested For Alleged Plot To Attack Jewish Center In New York

A Pakistani national living in Canada, Muhammad Shahzeb Khan was arrested for allegedly plotting a terrorist attack in New York City. Aiming to target Jewish people around October 7.

He has also been charged with attempt to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS).

As per Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, Khan intended to commit mass murder in the name of ISIS, with the attack planned to coincide with significant dates related to recent Middle Eastern conflicts and Jewish holidays.

According to the FBI investigation, Khan intended to execute a mass shooting at a Jewish center in Brooklyn, New York and had been engaging in communications about his plans since November 2023.

He reportedly sought to acquire firearms and ammunition, and discussed his strategy for crossing the border from Canada to execute the attack on specific dates linked to the conflict between Hamas and Israel.

Khan will receive a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, with the final sentence to be determined by a federal district court judge based on the US Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory considerations.

Meanwhile, FBI Director Christopher Wray praised the efforts of the FBI and its partners in thwarting Khan’s plan, emphasizing that combating terrorism remains a top priority for the agency.

(With Inputs From ANI)