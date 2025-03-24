Canada PM And His Opponent Kick Off Election, Calling For U.S. To Respect Sovereignty

Canada’s newly appointed Prime Minister, Mark Carney, and his Conservative opponent, Pierre Poilievre, launched their election campaigns Sunday with a firm stance against U.S. President Donald Trump’s aggressive rhetoric and trade policies. With the election set for April 28, Trump’s threats and a trade war have reshaped the race.

A Nation Under Threat?

Carney wasted no time addressing what he called Canada’s most pressing issue: Trump’s hostility toward its sovereignty.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“We are facing the most significant crisis of our lifetimes because of President Trump’s unjustified trade actions and his threats to our sovereignty,” Carney declared.

Trump’s repeated claims that Canada “isn’t a real country” and should become the 51st U.S. state have fueled a wave of nationalism. Once facing electoral defeat, the governing Liberals have seen a resurgence in support.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“They want our resources. They want our water. They want our land. They want our country. Never,” Carney said at a rally in Newfoundland.

An Election Rewritten by Trump’s Trade War

Originally, the election was expected to focus on the Liberals’ economic record under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Rising food and housing prices and immigration concerns put the Liberals on the defensive. However, Trump’s trade policies and annexation rhetoric have shifted the focus.

Carney framed the election as a choice between “a Canadian Trump or a government that unites.”

“Canadians are always ready when someone else drops the gloves,” he added. “In this trade war, just like in hockey, we will win.”

Trump’s 25% tariff on Canadian steel and aluminum, with threats of broader tariffs on all Canadian goods, has further heightened tensions. The tariffs are set to take effect on April 2.

Poilievre’s Balancing Act

Poilievre, Carney’s main challenger, was once poised for victory. However, Trump’s attacks on Canada have complicated his position. While critical of Trudeau’s policies, Poilievre faces scrutiny over his perceived closeness to Trump.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, a key conservative ally, stated that Poilievre would be “very much in sync” with the “new direction in America.”

Political analyst Daniel Béland noted, “The content of this interview is very bad news for the Conservatives because it reinforces the Liberals’ narrative about Pierre Poilievre and his perceived ideological proximity with Donald Trump.”

Poilievre has sought to distance himself from Trump, stating, “I will insist the president recognizes the independence and sovereignty of Canada. I will insist he stops tariffing our nation.”

Carney has yet to speak with Trump and isn’t expected to before the election. “Trump must recognize that Canada is a sovereign country,” Carney said. “He has to say that, he has to accept that, before we can have a discussion about a trade agreement.”

A New Era of Canadian Leadership?

At 60, Carney is a political newcomer but brings financial expertise, having led the Bank of Canada and Bank of England. He has moved the Liberal Party rightward, announcing a middle-class tax cut, scrapping Trudeau’s carbon tax, and reversing a capital gains tax increase.

Poilievre, 45, is a seasoned politician with populist appeal. He promotes “Canada first” policies and has been endorsed by Elon Musk, a key Trump ally.

As the election nears, Canadians must decide between Carney’s vision of unity or Poilievre’s populism in a race now defined by U.S. interference.

ALSO READ: New Mexico Park Shooting: Multiple Arrests Made After 3 Killed, 15 Injured