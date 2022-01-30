The prime minister's mansion was evacuated after the Seargent-at-Arms of the Canadian Parliament warned that protestors would turn up at official residences.

After a large-scale demonstration protesting COVID vaccination mandates converged on Parliament Hill on Saturday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family left their house in the country’s capital and relocated to a secret location, according to media sources. The prime minister’s mansion was evacuated after the Seargent-at-Arms of the Canadian Parliament warned that protestors would turn up at official residence. The Prime Minister’s office has declined to comment on Trudeau’s move, citing security concerns.

The ‘Freedom Convoy,’ which began as a protest against a vaccination mandate for cross-border truckers, has expanded into a major protest against the Trudeau government’s coronavirus restrictions. According to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, tens of thousands of truckers and other demonstrators gathered in Ottawa on Saturday to demand an end to COVID-19 vaccination requirements and other public health restrictions.

Meanwhile, there were several children as well as elderly and disabled adults among the crowd. According to the Globe and Mail newspaper, some even carried posters with hostile and obscenity-laced comments aimed primarily at Canada’s prime minister. Some of the demonstrators were spotted dancing on the iconic war memorial to denounce Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand and Canada’s top soldier, Gen. Wayne Eyre.

It’s worth noting that Canadians protested the vaccination mandate when the government announced a new requirement that truck drivers entering Canada be completely immunized as of January 15, 2022. This happened after the United States adopted a similar requirement for trucks entering the nation. Subsequently, according to the Canadian Trucking Alliance, around 15% of truckers in Canada, are not completely vaccinated against COVID-19. Conservative legislators in Canada have backed the convoy, claiming that the vaccination requirement has caused a supply-chain bottleneck, leaving shop shelves dry across the country.