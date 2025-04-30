Canada Polls: Why Does House of Commons See a Surge in ‘Gills’ After Canada’s Election

Canada’s recent federal election didn’t just bring political changes—it also brought a rather unusual trend: a sudden rise in Members of Parliament with the last name ‘Gill’.

Until now, there was only one Gill in the House of Commons—Marilene Gill, a longtime MP from Quebec representing the Bloc Québécois. But after Monday's vote, there will be seven Gills taking their seats in Parliament.

Until now, there was only one Gill in the House of Commons—Marilene Gill, a longtime MP from Quebec representing the Bloc Québécois. But after Monday’s vote, there will be seven Gills taking their seats in Parliament.

And while Marilene Gill returns from Quebec, the six others are all newcomers from the Conservative Party, each with Punjabi roots, and most of them winning seats in key battleground ridings across Canada.

Marilene Gill Keeps Her Seat in Quebec

Marilene Gill, a Francophone Quebecker, managed to hold onto her riding of Côte-Nord – Kawawachikamach – Nitassinan in Quebec. She’s a familiar face in the House, but this time, she won’t be the only one carrying the Gill surname.

Her new colleagues all come from different parts of the country, but share both a common heritage in Punjab, India and a new political identity as Conservative MPs.

Amarjeet Gill Defeats Liberal Minister

Perhaps the most headline-grabbing win came from businessman Amarjeet Gill, who defeated Kamal Khera, a Cabinet Minister from the ruling Liberal Party. This win was seen as a major upset and highlighted the shift in voter sentiment in that constituency.

Parm Gill Moves from Ontario Politics to Ottawa

Next is Parm Gill, who was already a familiar name in Ontario’s provincial politics. He made the jump to federal politics and won the newly formed riding of Milton East – Halton Hills South. His victory came with a narrow margin, but it was enough to take the seat.

Harb Gill Makes History in Windsor West

In Windsor West, retired police officer Harb Gill caused what many called a historic surprise. He defeated Brian Masse, a New Democratic Party (NDP) MP who had represented the riding for 23 years.

“In what many might see as a shocking upset, Conservative Harb Gill has ousted 23-year NDP incumbent Brian Masse in Windsor West, flipping the riding blue for the first time in its nearly six-decade history,” noted the Windsor Star.

This was not only a personal victory for Harb Gill but also marked the first time the Conservatives have taken this seat since its formation.

A 25-Year-Old Gill Wins in British Columbia

In British Columbia, a new and young face will enter the House. Sukhman Gill, just 25 years old, won the Abbotsford – South Langley riding. He was born and raised on his family’s blueberry farm and ran as a business-focused candidate.

Alberta Sends Two More Gills to Parliament

Alberta contributed two more names to this growing list.

Dalwinder Gill, who works in real estate, won in Calgary McKnight, defeating Liberal MP George Chahal.

In Calgary Skyview, Amanpreet Gill, former president of the Dashmesh Culture Centre, also emerged victorious, adding to the impressive Conservative gains in the province.

Two Gills Just Missed the Cut

The number of Gills in Parliament could have been even higher.

Harjit Singh Gill, another Conservative candidate, narrowly lost to Sukh Dhaliwal, a sitting Liberal MP in Surrey-Newton, British Columbia.

And in Vancouver Kingsway, Amy Gill, an accountant and the only Liberal Gill, came close to winning but was defeated by Don Davies of the NDP by just over 300 votes.

Why So Many Gills? It’s in the Name and the Community

The rise of so many Gills sparked curiosity, but one local expert says it’s not as surprising as it seems.

“It’s a common name in Canada, and they (the candidates) had a good name in the community and were approached by the party,” said Maninder Singh Gill, managing director of Surrey-based Radio India.

He explained that a large portion of Canada’s Punjabi immigrant community, especially those living in British Columbia and Alberta, came from 52 villages near Moga, Ludhiana, and Faridkot in the Punjab region of India.

Gill added that Punjabi political involvement in Canada isn’t new, pointing out that Lachhman Singh Gill, who shares the surname, served briefly as Chief Minister of Punjab back in 1967-68.

From One to Seven: A Name Now Hard to Miss in Parliament

With the sudden appearance of seven MPs named Gill, it’s safe to say that the House of Commons won’t be forgetting that name any time soon. While each of them brings a different background and story, together they reflect the growing influence of the Indo-Canadian community and the way Canadian politics continues to diversify.

Whether they will work together or carve their own paths remains to be seen—but for now, the Parliament is about to get a lot more familiar with the name Gill.