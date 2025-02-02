Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Canada Slaps 25% Retaliatory Tariffs Of C$155 billion On U.S. Imports

PM Justin Trudeau urged Canadians to support local businesses and vacation domestically, warning that the U.S. tariffs would have consequences for American workers and industries

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Canada Slaps 25% Retaliatory Tariffs Of C$155 billion On U.S. Imports


Canada has announced 25% tariffs on USD 155 billion worth of U.S. goods in response to new levies imposed by President Donald Trump.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Canadians to support local businesses and vacation domestically, warning that the U.S. tariffs would have consequences for American workers and industries.

Canada’s Retaliatory Measures

Trudeau’s response was swift, with tariffs taking effect in two phases:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • C$30 billion worth of goods will be taxed starting Tuesday.
  • C$125 billion will face levies in 21 days.

The retaliatory tariffs target a wide range of American products, including:

  • Alcoholic beverages:American beer, wine, and bourbon.
  • Agricultural goods: Fruits, fruit juices, and orange juice from Florida.
  • Consumer products: Clothing, household appliances, and sports equipment.

Trump’s Tarrif Threat

The move comes after Trump, citing national security concerns, imposed sweeping tariffs on key trade partners, including Canada, Mexico, and China. Under the new policy, U.S. imports from Canada and Mexico will face a 25% tariff, while Chinese goods will be hit with an additional 10% duty.

Trump’s administration justified the decision under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), claiming it was necessary to curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking, particularly fentanyl.

In the U.S., Trump’s move aligns with his long-standing protectionist stance. While the tariffs aim to boost domestic industries, economists warn they could increase inflation and lead to job losses. Despite this, Trump defended the decision, stating, “The tariffs will make us very rich and very strong.”

Impact on Trade and Economy

With over $2.5 billion in goods crossing the U.S.-Canada border daily, the economic implications of the tariffs could be severe. Canada exported C$550 billion worth of goods to the U.S. in 2023, accounting for more than 75% of its total exports. Of this, 30% came from energy resources, a sector now directly affected by the tariffs.

Trudeau warned that American industries, particularly auto manufacturing, could suffer as Canadian tariffs make imports more expensive. “Tariffs against Canada will put your jobs at risk, potentially shutting down American auto assembly plants and raising grocery and gas prices,” he said.

Canada is not alone in its pushback. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also announced retaliatory tariffs, while China’s Ministry of Commerce plans to file a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO). Chinese officials criticized Trump’s tariffs as a violation of WTO rules and warned of “corresponding countermeasures.”

The U.S. business sector has reacted sharply, with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce warning that tariffs would raise consumer prices and disrupt supply chains. The Distilled Spirits Council of the U.S. and other industry groups expressed concern over the impact on cross-border trade, particularly in the agriculture and energy sectors.

The trade war comes at a politically sensitive time for Trudeau, who has announced his resignation amid declining approval ratings. A new Liberal Party leader is expected to take over, while the opposition Conservatives lead in polls ahead of the next federal election.

ALSO READ: China Strongly Condemns Trump Tariffs, Calls Them A ‘Severe Violation’ Of WTO Rules

 

Filed under

Canada Tarrifs donald trump Justin Trudeau

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Faizabad MP Burst Into Tears Over Rape Of 22-Year Old, Calls ‘Ram And Sita’

Faizabad MP Burst Into Tears Over Rape Of 22-Year Old, Calls ‘Ram And Sita’

Delhi Elections: Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP of ‘Hooliganism,’ Launches Social Media Campaign With ‘#AmitShahKiGoondaGardi’

Delhi Elections: Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP of ‘Hooliganism,’ Launches Social Media Campaign With ‘#AmitShahKiGoondaGardi’

Watch, Raghav Chadha and Mika Singh Jam Together At Delhi Poll Rally

Watch, Raghav Chadha and Mika Singh Jam Together At Delhi Poll Rally

BJP Offering Rs. 3,000 To Slum Dwellers In Exchange To Cast Fake Votes: Arvind Kejriwal

BJP Offering Rs. 3,000 To Slum Dwellers In Exchange To Cast Fake Votes: Arvind Kejriwal

‘Seriel Kisser, Tharki No. 1…’: Netzens Troll Udit Narayan After Kissing Female Fans Video Goes Viral

‘Seriel Kisser, Tharki No. 1…’: Netzens Troll Udit Narayan After Kissing Female Fans Video Goes...

Entertainment

‘Seriel Kisser, Tharki No. 1…’: Netzens Troll Udit Narayan After Kissing Female Fans Video Goes Viral

‘Seriel Kisser, Tharki No. 1…’: Netzens Troll Udit Narayan After Kissing Female Fans Video Goes

Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fans Sparks Row, Justifies Saying, ‘Not A Big Issue’

Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fans Sparks Row, Justifies Saying, ‘Not A Big Issue’

Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama Viral Video: Is the Leaked Clip of MTV Splitsvilla X5 Stars AI-Generated or Real?

Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama Viral Video: Is the Leaked Clip of MTV Splitsvilla X5

Sonam Kapoor in Tears as Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 Pays Tribute to Rohit Bal | WATCH

Sonam Kapoor in Tears as Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 Pays Tribute to Rohit Bal

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s New Patriotic Movie Becomes First Movie Of 2025 To Cross Rs.100 Crore

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s New Patriotic Movie Becomes First Movie Of 2025

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox