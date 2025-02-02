Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Canada Strikes Back: Trudeau Announces 25% Tariffs On U.S. Goods

In a bold response to U.S. trade actions, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada will impose 25% tariffs on CAD 155 billion ($106 million) worth of American goods.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Canada Strikes Back: Trudeau Announces 25% Tariffs On U.S. Goods


In a bold response to U.S. trade actions, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada will impose 25% tariffs on CAD 155 billion ($106 million) worth of American goods.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Escalating Trade Tensions

Speaking with a dramatic tone, Trudeau warned that the U.S. tariffs could strain the historically strong Canada-U.S. relationship.

“Canada will be responding to the U.S. trade action with 25% tariffs against CAD 155 billion worth of American goods,” he stated, emphasizing that Ottawa will not back down in the face of economic pressure.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Phased Tariff Implementation

The countermeasures will be rolled out in two phases:

  • First Round: CAD 30 billion worth of U.S. goods will face immediate tariffs starting Tuesday.
  • Second Round: An additional CAD 125 billion worth of products will be hit with tariffs in three weeks.

Potential Impact on Trade

The tariffs are expected to target key U.S. exports, potentially impacting industries such as agriculture, manufacturing, and consumer goods.

The move comes amid growing economic friction between the two North American allies, following the U.S.’s decision to impose new tariffs on Canadian imports.

A Strain on Canada-U.S. Relations?

The retaliatory action signals a significant escalation in trade tensions between two of the world’s largest trading partners. Trudeau’s warning of a potential fracture in Canada-U.S. ties raises concerns over the long-term diplomatic and economic consequences of the dispute.

Also Read: Sudan Conflict: 54 Dead, Over 150 Injured In A Deadly Attack on Omdurman Market

Filed under

CAD 155 billion Canada Hits Tariffs Of 25% On US

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Maha Kumbh 2025 Day 21: Over 41.90 Lakh Devotees Take Holy Dip on February 2

Maha Kumbh 2025 Day 21: Over 41.90 Lakh Devotees Take Holy Dip on February 2

Sudan Conflict: 54 Dead, Over 150 Injured In A Deadly Attack on Omdurman Market

Sudan Conflict: 54 Dead, Over 150 Injured In A Deadly Attack on Omdurman Market

Massive Support for Kejriwal Government in Govindpuri March, Says Atishi

Massive Support for Kejriwal Government in Govindpuri March, Says Atishi

Budget 2025: Railways Poised To Achieve 100% Electrification By The Fiscal 2025-26, Bullet Train Project Moving Forward Rapidly: Ashwini Vaishnaw | NewsX Exclusive

Budget 2025: Railways Poised To Achieve 100% Electrification By The Fiscal 2025-26, Bullet Train Project...

WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Is This John Cena’s Final Royal Battle?

WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Is This John Cena’s Final Royal Battle?

Entertainment

Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama Viral Video: Is the Leaked Clip of MTV Splitsvilla X5 Stars AI-Generated or Real?

Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama Viral Video: Is the Leaked Clip of MTV Splitsvilla X5

Sonam Kapoor in Tears as Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 Pays Tribute to Rohit Bal | WATCH

Sonam Kapoor in Tears as Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 Pays Tribute to Rohit Bal

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s New Patriotic Movie Becomes First Movie Of 2025 To Cross Rs.100 Crore

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s New Patriotic Movie Becomes First Movie Of 2025

Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert: ‘It’s Just Fans Showing Love, No Big Deal’

Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert: ‘It’s Just Fans Showing

Is Kim Kardashian Irritated With Managing Daughter North West’s Career? Here’s What The Reality Star Said

Is Kim Kardashian Irritated With Managing Daughter North West’s Career? Here’s What The Reality Star

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox