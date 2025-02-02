Canada Strikes Back: Trudeau Announces 25% Tariffs On U.S. Goods

In a bold response to U.S. trade actions, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada will impose 25% tariffs on CAD 155 billion ($106 million) worth of American goods.

Escalating Trade Tensions

Speaking with a dramatic tone, Trudeau warned that the U.S. tariffs could strain the historically strong Canada-U.S. relationship.

“Canada will be responding to the U.S. trade action with 25% tariffs against CAD 155 billion worth of American goods,” he stated, emphasizing that Ottawa will not back down in the face of economic pressure.

Phased Tariff Implementation

The countermeasures will be rolled out in two phases:

First Round: CAD 30 billion worth of U.S. goods will face immediate tariffs starting Tuesday .

will face . Second Round: An additional CAD 125 billion worth of products will be hit with tariffs in three weeks.

Potential Impact on Trade

The tariffs are expected to target key U.S. exports, potentially impacting industries such as agriculture, manufacturing, and consumer goods.

The move comes amid growing economic friction between the two North American allies, following the U.S.’s decision to impose new tariffs on Canadian imports.

A Strain on Canada-U.S. Relations?

The retaliatory action signals a significant escalation in trade tensions between two of the world’s largest trading partners. Trudeau’s warning of a potential fracture in Canada-U.S. ties raises concerns over the long-term diplomatic and economic consequences of the dispute.

