Canada To Become US’ 51st State? Trump Tells Trudeau To ‘Revise’ U.S.-Canada Border, End Treaty On Sharing Great Lakes

President Donald Trump reportedly proposed redrawing the US-Canada border during a recent call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, sparking fears of a potential bid to annex Canada. The revelation has further strained ties between the two nations, already at odds over trade disputes and water-sharing agreements.

President Donald Trump reportedly proposed a revision of the US-Canada border during a phone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last month, raising concerns that the US president’s ultimate goal might be to annex Canada.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to a report by The New York Times published on Friday, the two leaders spoke twice on February 3 regarding US tariffs on Canadian goods. While Trudeau initially interpreted Trump’s reference to him as Canada’s “governor” as a joke, he later came to believe the remarks signaled a more serious intent.

Longstanding Trade Grievances With Canada

Citing four sources familiar with the discussions, The Times reported that Trump presented a list of grievances about the trade relationship between the two nations. These included Canada’s protected dairy sector, barriers facing American banks operating in Canada, and Canadian consumption taxes that Trump viewed as unfairly making American goods more expensive.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, the report indicated that Trump’s comments went beyond trade disputes. The president reportedly told Trudeau that he did not consider the 1908 treaty establishing the US-Canada border to be valid and expressed his desire to revise the boundary. Trump did not provide further details on how he envisioned altering the border.

Water Sharing Agreements Between US and Canada at Risk

During the call, Trump also brought up the sharing of lakes and rivers between the two countries, an issue governed by several longstanding treaties. The report noted that Trump had previously expressed interest in revisiting these agreements. Canadian officials reportedly took the comments seriously, particularly in light of Trump’s past statements about wanting to bring Canada to its knees.

Additionally, Trump reportedly expressed a desire to tear up agreements regulating the management of the Great Lakes—Superior, Michigan, Huron, Erie, and Ontario—a position that was later echoed privately to Canadian officials by US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Trudeau’s Response

Speaking on Tuesday, Trudeau suggested that Trump’s underlying objective was to pressure Canada into accepting US statehood. “What he wants is to see a total collapse of the Canadian economy, because that’ll make it easier to annex us,” the Canadian prime minister said.

The reported conversations have heightened tensions between the two countries, raising concerns among Canadian officials about the future of US-Canada relations.

Also Read: Trump Punishes Columbia University, Cancels $400 Million Federal Grants Over Alleged Anti-Semitism Inaction