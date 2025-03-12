Canada To Impose $20.7 Billion In Tariffs In Retaliation To Trump’s Metal Duties

Canada is set to impose $20.7 billion in retaliatory tariffs on US goods in response to President Trump’s 25% duties on steel and aluminum imports, escalating trade tensions between the two countries.

Canada is preparing to impose retaliatory tariffs worth 29.8 billion Canadian dollars (approximately $20.7 billion) in response to President Donald Trump’s decision to impose 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. This move is set to heighten tensions between the two nations, as Canada defends its position as the leading foreign supplier of these metals to the US.

A senior Canadian government official confirmed that the country would take strong trade action following the US tariffs. The announcement comes amid growing global trade tensions. On the same day, the European Union also unveiled retaliatory measures, imposing new tariffs on US industrial and agricultural products.

Canada, which has long been the largest foreign supplier of steel and aluminum to the US, has been a primary target of the Trump administration’s aggressive trade policies. The Canadian government’s counteractions represent a significant escalation in the ongoing trade dispute between the two nations.

