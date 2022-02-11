Addressing the matter, the blockades were once again labelled "unacceptable" by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said he was working with authorities throughout the nation to put an end to them.

Truckers in other nations have begun staging their own versions of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ following the lead of thousands of Canadian truckers protesting against Covid-19 vaccination mandates in Ottawa. Truckers are taking to the road from Leeuwarden, Netherlands to Wellington, New Zealand, to London, England, and Canberra, Australia, to send one message in common- end the vaccine mandates.

A group of truckers in the United States is organizing a protest by traveling to the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. Joining the ranks of Canadian truckers, French demonstrators also set off from southern France on Wednesday in a “freedom convoy” that would converge on Paris and Brussels, the European Union’s headquarters, to seek an end to Covid-19 restrictions. New Zealand truckers are said to have formed a convoy from both ends of the country. One group left on Sunday from the North Island, while the other will leave from the South Island, with both groups meeting in Wellington, the country’s capital.

Yesterday, the protesters shut down another US border crossing. The border blockades have already had an impact on businesses, with the crucial Ambassador Bridge between Ontario and Detroit being shut down for several days and major automakers being forced to reduce output at many sites as a result. One crossing in Alberta’s western region has been stopped for days, while protestors shut down another in central Manitoba on Thursday.

Meanwhile, truckers in the United Kingdom are planning a series of protests around the country. According to the sources, a Freedom Convoy will begin in a Glasgow suburb, travel to Edinburgh, Scotland’s capital, and then to London. In the United Kingdom, Freedom Convoys will depart from Llandudno, Cheshire Oaks, and Cardiff in Wales. Manchester, Exeter, Bristol, and Bournemouth are the four meeting sites for convoys in England. Protesters will also drive from Northern Ireland to Ireland, from Belfast to Dublin.

Addressing the matter, the blockades were once again labelled “unacceptable” by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said he was working with authorities throughout the nation to put an end to them. “This is wreaking havoc on communities across Canada,” Trudeau warned. The PM briefed the leaders of the opposition parties on the present situation in the nation on Thursday, calling for an end to the blockades created by the “Freedom Convoy 2022” demonstration.

Meanwhile, the Ottawa Police Service announced on Thursday that 25 persons have been detained and 1,775 tickets have been issued to put a halt to the illegal rallies in downtown areas. Since the demonstrations began, police have responded to roughly 1,000 requests for service related to them, and they continue to prohibit people from delivering fuel and other material assistance to protestors, according to an Ottawa police statement.