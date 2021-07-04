Deadliest viruses were shipped to Wuhan ‘leak lab’ by Canadian scientists with Chinese military links. The shipment of the virus samples and the booting of the scientists have been shrouded in mystery for months.

It is reported that some of the world’s deadliest viruses were shipped to the Wuhan Institute of Virology from Canada by two rogue scientists with links to the Chinese military. Newly released document confirms that the shipment was sent months before the outbreak of Covid-19. UK’s Daily Express said the lethal delivery was sent from the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg, Canada, to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in early 2019.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) and Bombshell documents revealed that 15 strains of viruses including sample of the deadly zoonotic Nipah virus and several strains of the Ebola virus were sent on a commercial flight from Canada’s National Microbiology Lab to the Wuhan facility at the centre of the “lab leak” storm to China “for the purpose of scientific research” in March, 2019.

It quoted a CBC News report confirming that one of the scientists escorted from the lab after an investigation in July last year was responsible for exporting the pathogens to China four months earlier. Dr Xiangguo Qiu was removed from Canada’s only level-4 lab over what is described as a possible “policy breach”. Dr Qiu dispatched Ebola and Henipah viruses to the lab. Canadian officials have been quick to confirm the shipments were not related to the coronavirus outbreak, adding that the reason for Dr Qiu’s eviction from the Winnipeg lab was not connected to the shipment.

According to The Globe and Mail, PHAC said the firing of the scientists was an “administrative matter” and cited “possible breaches of security protocols”. But the shipment of the virus samples and the booting of the scientists have been shrouded in mystery for two years, alarming security experts and epidemiologists.