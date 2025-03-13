Home
Thursday, March 13, 2025
  • Canada Warns Allies At G7: ‘Nobody Is Safe’ Under Trump’s Economic Pressure

Canada Warns Allies At G7: ‘Nobody Is Safe’ Under Trump’s Economic Pressure

Canada’s Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly is set to deliver a pointed message to her G7 counterparts in Charlevoix, Quebec. “If the U.S. can do this to us, their closest friend, then nobody is safe,” Joly declared, underlining her concerns over President Trump’s tariff policies and what she views as economic coercion against Canada.

Canada’s Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly is set to deliver a pointed message to her G7 counterparts in Charlevoix, Quebec. “If the US can do this to us, their closest friend, then nobody is safe,” Joly declared, underlining her concerns over President Trump’s tariff policies and what she views as economic coercion against Canada.

At the G7, Joly will highlight US trade tactics and warn European and British ministers that “Canada is the canary in the coal mine.”

Trade tensions and diplomatic moves

The issue of sovereignty and economic independence has come to the fore as the US recently imposed a 25 percent tariff on Canadian steel and aluminum. In a forceful response, Joly accused President Trump of using tariffs as a pretext for economic control. He added that Canada has retaliated with new counter-tariffs on approximately $20 billion worth of US imports.

“We have done nothing to justify these attacks on our country, our economy, or our identity,” she stated, emphasizing that Canada remains a steadfast ally and neighbor.

High-stakes diplomacy amid global challenges

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has been negotiating a truce between Russia and Ukraine in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, will join the discussions.

Speaking to reporters from Ireland, Rubio dismissed any notion of the US trying to “take over Canada,” asserting that the G7 will address a broad range of issues. However, Joly intends to apply maximum pressure to defend Canadian sovereignty and its way of life during her scheduled bilateral meeting with Rubio on Thursday morning.

These diplomatic exchanges occur against a backdrop of escalating trade tensions and growing public sentiment in Canada. As the G7 summit unfolds, all eyes will be on how these high-stakes talks reshape the economic and diplomatic landscape for Canada and its allies.

Filed under

Canada G7 US President

