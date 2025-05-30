Canada: Wildfire Emergency Grips Saskatchewan and Manitoba as Thousands Flee Flames

The western Canadian province of Saskatchewan officially declared a wildfire emergency on Thursday as dangerous fires continued to spread, forcing more people to leave their homes. This makes Saskatchewan the second province to issue such a warning.

The western Canadian province of Saskatchewan officially declared a wildfire emergency on Thursday as dangerous fires continued to spread

The western Canadian province of Saskatchewan officially declared a wildfire emergency on Thursday as dangerous fires continued to spread, forcing more people to leave their homes. This makes Saskatchewan the second province to issue such a warning, just a day after neighboring Manitoba declared a state of emergency and evacuated around 17,000 people.

“It’s a very serious situation that we’re faced with in Saskatchewan,” said Premier Scott Moe during a press conference. “We are putting in place every measure possible to prepare our communities.”

So far, about 4,000 people in Saskatchewan have been evacuated earlier this week. With no rain in the forecast, officials say the threat is far from over.

“Looking ahead, it doesn’t look good. It looks like it is going to further deteriorate,” Moe added grimly.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Manitoba Battles Its Worst Wildfire Season in Years

Manitoba, to the east of Saskatchewan, is currently facing one of the worst wildfire seasons in recent memory. On Wednesday night, the province declared a state of emergency and ordered several evacuations in small towns and Indigenous communities across northern Manitoba.

“This is the largest evacuation Manitoba will have seen in most people’s living memory,” said Premier Wab Kinew. “For the first time, it’s not a fire in one region, we have fires in every region. That is a sign of a changing climate that we are going to have to adapt to.”

According to officials, nearly 200,000 hectares—about 494,000 acres—of forest have already been burned in just the past month in Manitoba. That’s about three times more than the average yearly total over the past five years.

Thousands Flee, Many With Only the Clothes on Their Backs

In the middle of the chaos, many evacuees arrived in Winnipeg, Manitoba’s capital, on Thursday after a tense and stressful drive through jam-packed roads and heavy smoke.

“Yesterday, when we got the evac notice, it was, ‘Go to the house, grab everything, load the truck and get out of town,'” said Matthew LaRosa, who fled the northern town of Flin Flon with his mother. “It had simply been a long day,” he told the Free Press.

The city of Winnipeg quickly stepped up to offer shelter and support. A hockey arena was converted into an emergency shelter for arriving evacuees.

“We know many families are arriving with little more than the clothes on their backs,” said Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham. “As thousands flee dangerous wildfires, Winnipeg will do what we’ve always done in times of crisis: open our doors and stand together.”

Air Force Planes Sent to Evacuate Remote Communities

In two isolated Indigenous communities in northern Manitoba, the evacuation had to be done by air. Canada’s Emergency Management Minister Eleanor Olszewski confirmed that military aircraft were brought in to assist.

“Air Force planes were deployed and…in the process of evacuating people,” she said Thursday. For many, the emotional toll of the evacuation is just beginning to show.

“People are exhausted,” said Luc Mullinder, who leads the Manitoba branch of the Red Cross. “They’ve traveled a long way from home and folks don’t know if their home is going to be there when they get back or whether they can get back. So there’s a range of strong emotions.”

Flin Flon Fires Burn Just 500 Meters from Town

The mining town of Flin Flon, located about 800 kilometers (roughly 500 miles) north of Winnipeg, has become the largest single community to be evacuated this year. With a population of around 5,000, the town is now almost completely empty as flames crept dangerously close—just 500 meters away.

“It’s a very tense situation,” said Flin Flon Mayor George Fontaine on Thursday. “Firefighters were trying to push back the flames, but visibility is very poor due to the smoke, so it’s impossible for water bombers to get near the fires to attack them. It’s all weather-dependent at this point.”

Fires Across Canada: 163 Still Active

Across Canada, wildfires continue to rage. As of Thursday, officials reported 163 active fires burning nationwide. Half of them are considered out of control, meaning they could spread rapidly and unpredictably.

With rising temperatures and dry conditions expected to continue, emergency officials across provinces are preparing for more evacuations and worsening fire conditions in the coming days.

Authorities are urging residents in at-risk areas to stay alert, follow evacuation orders, and keep emergency kits ready as firefighters battle to protect towns and forests from the spreading flames.