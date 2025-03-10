‘Canada Will Never Be Part of America’: Mark Carney Warns Trump After Winning Liberal Leadership

Mark Carney, a financial expert turned political leader, has taken charge of Canada at a moment of crisis. His first message to Donald Trump: “Canada will never be part of America.”

Mark Carney warns Trump: 'Canada will never be part of America.' As trade tensions rise, the new PM faces his first major challenge.

Mark Carney, a political newcomer but a seasoned financial expert, has won the race to replace Justin Trudeau as the leader of Canada’s Liberal Party. On Sunday, members of the governing party elected him in a landslide on the first ballot at a convention center in Ottawa, near Parliament Hill. Carney is set to officially become Canada’s 24th prime minister following a swearing-in ceremony in the coming days.

His immediate challenge: countering the economic and political pressures posed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Carney’s Warning: “Canada Will Never Be Part of America”

In his victory speech, Carney made his stance on Canada’s sovereignty clear.

“America is not Canada. And Canada never, ever, will be part of America in any way, shape or form,” he declared. “We didn’t ask for this fight, but Canadians are always ready when someone else drops the gloves.”

The backdrop to Carney’s ascension is Trump’s aggressive trade policies, which he has described as an “economic and sovereign crisis.” With rolling tariff threats from the United States, Carney now faces the decision of whether to call a snap election in the middle of a trade war.

Trudeau has led the Liberal Party since 2013 and announced in January that he would resign once a successor was chosen. While he was inclined to seek a fourth term, a caucus revolt and declining poll numbers forced him to step aside.

Political and Economic Challenges for Mark Carney

Trump has become the leading concern for Canadians, surpassing issues such as jobs, inflation, and the economy. With around 90 percent of Canada’s population living within 150 miles of the U.S. border, public frustration with Trump’s rhetoric about annexing Canada has intensified.

Carney has made it clear he will not back down.

“The Americans want our resources, our water, our land, our country,” he warned. “Think about it. If they succeed, they will destroy our way of life.”

Carney campaigned on his experience as a crisis manager, positioning himself as the leader best equipped to navigate Canada through turbulent times. He defeated former Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who had cautioned that Canada’s approach to Trump “will define us for a generation, and perhaps longer.”

Mark Carney Known for Strong Economic Credentials

As the former governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, Carney is known for his strong economic credentials. He has pledged to implement dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. and has vowed to remind Trump of America’s reliance on Canadian energy.

“All cards are on the table when it comes to cutting supplies,” he stated, echoing Trudeau’s previous warnings.

Carney’s leadership comes at a pivotal moment for the Liberal Party. The ongoing trade war threatens to stunt Canada’s economic growth, and longstanding issues like housing affordability and inflation continue to weigh on the country. However, Trump’s tariff policies have triggered a resurgence in Liberal Party support.

Polling aggregator 338Canada shows the Liberals narrowing the gap with the opposition Conservative Party to just six points, compared to a 25-point deficit before Trudeau’s resignation. This shift has sparked speculation that Carney may call an early election. Parliament, which was suspended in January to allow the Liberals to select a new leader, is set to resume on March 24—unless an election is called first.

Conservative Leader Faces MAGA Comparisons

Trudeau has indicated that he does not intend to remain as prime minister during a caretaker period if an election is called immediately.

“I look forward to a transition to my duly elected successor in the coming days or weeks,” he said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre is facing increased scrutiny. The Liberals have attempted to draw comparisons between his platform and Trump’s populist agenda. Poilievre has had to reassure voters that he is not aligned with the MAGA movement, as he seeks to regain ground in the polls.

Carney’s leadership has injected new energy into the Liberal Party. Approximately 400,000 people recently signed up as Liberal Party members, and grassroots donations have surged. Several Liberal ministers and caucus members who had previously planned to retire are reconsidering, now believing the party has a renewed chance of securing a fourth term in government.

