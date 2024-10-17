Canada’s Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre Asks Trudeau To Reveal Names Of MPs Accused Of Foreign Interference

Canada's opposition Conservative Party leader, Pierre Poilievre, has called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to disclose the names of Conservative MPs allegedly involved in foreign interference. Poilievre also accused Trudeau of knowingly permitting Chinese interference to help secure his victories in two consecutive general elections.

Canada’s opposition Conservative Party leader, Pierre Poilievre, has called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to disclose the names of Conservative MPs allegedly involved in foreign interference. Poilievre also accused Trudeau of knowingly permitting Chinese interference to help secure his victories in two consecutive general elections.

In a forceful statement, Poilievre charged that Trudeau was “lying to divert attention from a revolt within the Liberal caucus against his leadership.”

On Wednesday, while testifying before the Foreign Interference Commission, Trudeau claimed to have “names of a number of parliamentarians, former parliamentarians, and/or candidates in the Conservative Party who are engaged in, or at high risk of, foreign interference,” though he provided no further details. A few moments later, Trudeau also acknowledged that the intelligence regarding Conservative involvement could be “shoddy or incomplete or just allegations from a single source.”

Conservative Party engaged in foreign interference

Poilievre quickly responded to Trudeau’s remarks, accusing the Prime Minister of making unfounded allegations. In his statement posted on social media shortly after Trudeau’s testimony, the Conservative leader demanded that if the Prime Minister had evidence, he should present it publicly. “Now that he’s mentioned it at a commission of inquiry, he should release the facts. But he won’t, because he’s making it up,” Poilievre said. He also criticized Trudeau and his government for ignoring repeated warnings about foreign interference, including concerns raised within the Liberal Party itself.

In addition to his statement, Poilievre launched a petition urging Trudeau to release the names of the MPs he had implicated.

This exchange comes amid a growing diplomatic conflict between India and Canada, where both countries have expelled diplomats in a tit-for-tat response. The dispute, which has intensified over the past year, is linked to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia last year. Trudeau has accused India of attacking Canada and “undermining the integrity of our democracy” in relation to Nijjar’s death.

China attempted to interfere, Pierre Poilievre raises questions

Earlier this year, while addressing an official investigation into the Canadian elections, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged that China had attempted to interfere in both the 2019 and 2021 elections. However, he emphasized that the election results were not affected, as his Liberal Party won in both instances. “Those elections were held with integrity, and they were decided by Canadians,” Trudeau stated. The independent commission, established to examine the scale of foreign interference in Canada’s democratic processes and Ottawa’s response, heard extensive testimonies from Trudeau.

During his testimony before the commission conducting a public inquiry into alleged foreign interference in the 2019 and 2021 elections, Trudeau responded to questions about intelligence briefings he had received and reaffirmed that the elections were “free and fair,” according to Reuters.

This inquiry follows a political controversy that has sparked significant concern across Canada for over a year. The opposition Conservative Party has criticized the government for its perceived inaction in addressing foreign interference, particularly from China.

Canadian media reported that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) informed the Prime Minister’s Office about the interference in February 2023.

Read More: Canada-India Diplomatic Row: Is There Any Chinese Interference In Canadian Politics?