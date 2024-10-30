Canada’s LOP Cancels Diwali Celebrations – Poilievre’s Move To Appease Khalistani Supporters? | NewsX Exclusive

In already strained relations between India and Canada, the cancellation of Diwali celebrations by the leader of the Conservative Party and the leader of the opposition in Canada, Pierre Poilievre, has acted as a catalyst, further straining the relationship.

In already strained relations between India and Canada, the cancellation of Diwali celebrations by the leader of the Conservative Party and the leader of the opposition in Canada, Pierre Poilievre, has acted as a catalyst, further straining the relationship. The celebrations were scheduled to take place at Parliament Hill in Ottawa. According to the organizers of the event, the Overseas Friends of India Canada (OFIC), no information had been provided regarding the cancellation of the event.

This gesture depicts a complete U-turn from what had transpired last year on November 14, when he celebrated Diwali at the Laxminarayan Temple. Just a fortnight ago, he was also present at the Dussehra celebrations at the Hindu Sabha Mandir. Now he has suddenly decided to withdraw from the Diwali celebrations event.

Political Contrasts in Celebration

While the leader of the opposition in Canada has refrained from participating in Diwali celebrations, U.S. President Joe Biden has been indulging in Diwali festivities at the White House. This raises the question: why aren’t the Canadian counterparts doing so as well? This comes amidst rising diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, especially after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that Indian diplomats were involved in targeting Khalistani terrorists, particularly Nijjar. Despite leveling these allegations last year, Trudeau is yet to provide any hard evidence on the matter.

The Role of Jagmeet Singh

The real bone of contention here is not Trudeau but a notorious Khalistani sympathizer, Jagmeet Singh, who was a former ally of Justin Trudeau. Prior to his rise in Canadian politics, Singh was known to attend Khalistani rallies and seminars in San Francisco and London. Now, Poilievre’s move to refrain from Diwali celebrations looks like a politically motivated stunt for appeasement, allowing him to keep the doors open to work with Jagmeet Singh in the future, especially as Canadian elections are approaching.

Currently, no party in Canada enjoys a complete majority, as a party needs to secure at least 169 seats. The Liberals and Conservatives hold 154 and 119 seats, respectively, while the New Democratic Party led by Jagmeet Singh has sway over 24 of those seats. This sudden U-turn seems like a calculated risk that the leader of the opposition is willing to take as the Canadian elections draw closer.

Does Jagmeet Singh Hold the Key To Upcoming Canadian Elections?

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX, Terry Milewski, the former senior correspondent of CBC and author of Blood for Blood, laid down his thoughts on the active state of affairs. He explored in depth the significance of the New Democratic Party and what role Jagmeet Singh holds in king-making for the upcoming 2025 elections. In the conversation, he expressed, “Justin Trudeau’s government was held up; it was a minority, and he needed Jagmeet Singh’s support to sustain his government. He managed this until recently when Singh finally bailed out of that arrangement. Now the government is hanging by an even thinner thread.”

He also iterated, “This cancellation of the Diwali celebrations happening in Ottawa is a mystery to me. It’s obvious that there is bad blood behind the scenes and there is conflict between those who lean towards the Khalistani side and those who don’t.”

Did India Really Sabotage the Sovereignty of Canada?

Milewski also spoke on the biggest allegation that has emerged from Deputy Foreign Minister David Morrison, who claimed to have provided sufficient proof regarding leaked intelligence that was reportedly leaked to a U.S. daily. This intelligence subsequently accused India and Indian agents of interfering in Canada’s domestic affairs. The allegations suggest that India targeted Sikh separatists, including the murder of a prominent figure, Nijjar, which in turn seemed to undermine Canada’s sovereignty.

He said, “We’ve yet to see the proof, haven’t we? I don’t say it’s not there; it may be. Remember that in Canadian law, the government, prosecution, and police are not supposed to spread evidence around and try the case in the public square before it goes to a real court. They’re not allowed to prejudice the jury by making the accused look like a bad guy before he even gets his day in court. Judges are particular about that in Canada, and they can throw your case out if you violate those rules. So, don’t make too much of the fact that the government isn’t spreading the evidence everywhere; they’re following the rules in Canadian law. But you can only take this so far, right? The Canadians insist that they have taken good, detailed, and specific evidence to the Indian side, most recently during a visit to Singapore, and that this is all going to come out in the end.”

To wrap it up, the recent cancellation of Diwali celebrations by Pierre Poilievre highlights the escalating tensions between India and Canada. As the political landscape shifts, especially with the upcoming elections, the role of figures like Jagmeet Singh becomes crucial. The unresolved allegations against India further complicate diplomatic relations. As both countries navigate these challenges, the actions of their leaders will significantly impact their future interactions and the broader political climate in Canada.

