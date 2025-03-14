Home
  • Canada’s New PM Mike Carney Swearing-In Ceremony: Oath Time, Venue And All You Need To Know

Canada’s New PM Mike Carney Swearing-In Ceremony: Oath Time, Venue And All You Need To Know

Carney plans to reduce the size of the cabinet, cutting it down from 37 ministers to a more streamlined team of 15 to 20 members. The restructuring aims to enhance efficiency and governance.

Canada’s New PM Mike Carney Swearing-In Ceremony: Oath Time, Venue And All You Need To Know

Mike Carney


Mark Carney, recently elected as the leader of the Liberal Party of Canada on March 9, is set to become the 24th Prime Minister of Canada. He will officially take office on March 14, succeeding Justin Trudeau.

The confirmation of his swearing-in ceremony was announced by Governor General Mary Simon’s office.

Swearing-In Ceremony Details

The official swearing-in ceremony for the new prime minister and his cabinet will take place at Rideau Hall, with Governor General Mary Simon presiding over the event.

Date: March 14, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM (local time) / 8:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Rideau Hall Ballroom, Ontario

The media is invited to cover this high-profile event, as confirmed by a press release from the Rideau Hall Press Office.

Mark Carney’s Transition from Trudeau’s Leadership

Following his election as the Liberal leader, Mark Carney met with outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss the transition. He assured that the change in leadership would be “smooth and swift.” Over the past few days, Carney has engaged in meetings with key officials to ensure an efficient transition.

Oath-Taking Tradition and Trudeau’s Exit

In line with Canadian political tradition, Justin Trudeau will officially visit the Governor General on March 14 to tender his resignation. Following this, Mark Carney will take the oath of office, pledging allegiance and assuming his role as Canada’s Prime Minister.

Interestingly, outgoing members of Parliament are allowed to take their parliamentary chairs with them. A recent image of Justin Trudeau leaving with his chair has sparked conversations about political traditions and potential future elections.

Carney’s Plans for a Leaner Cabinet

According to a Bloomberg report, Carney plans to reduce the size of the cabinet, cutting it down from 37 ministers to a more streamlined team of 15 to 20 members. The restructuring aims to enhance efficiency and governance.

Mark Carney’s Stance on US Tariffs

On the day his swearing-in ceremony was announced, Carney took to X (formerly Twitter) to reaffirm his commitment to Canadian workers, particularly in the steel and aluminum sectors.

His statement—“We’re going to build big things in Canada, and we need every one of you”—was seen as a response to US tariffs introduced by former President Donald Trump.

In retaliation, Canada has imposed reciprocal tariffs on US goods and implemented measures through its central bank, including an interest rate cut, to counter the economic impact.

As Canada prepares for a new era under Mark Carney’s leadership, the upcoming cabinet appointments and policy decisions will shape the country’s future. His economic expertise and commitment to trade negotiations will be closely watched, especially in light of ongoing tensions with the US.

