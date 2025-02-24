Canada’s New Visa Regulations Made Strict: Now Border Officials Have Power To Cancel Student, Work Permits, Indians To Be Hit Hard

The new visa rules have been made strict, those arriving at Canadian airports and border checkpoints could also be denied entry and sent back home.

Canada has implemented new immigration regulations granting border officials sweeping powers to cancel temporary resident documents, including student and work visas.

The rules, which came into effect on February 1, are expected to cause uncertainty for migrants and international students, especially those from India, the largest group of foreign nationals in Canada.

The changes, made under the amended Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations, allow immigration officers to cancel permits at their discretion.

This means that students and workers already in Canada could face deportation if officials deem their stay non-compliant. Those arriving at Canadian airports and border checkpoints could also be denied entry and sent back home.

Uncertain Future for Indian Students and Workers

The impact of these changes could be severe for the 4.2 lakh Indian students currently studying in Canada. Many students invest heavily in their education, paying hefty tuition fees and taking loans to support their stay. The new policy, however, provides no clarity on refunds or financial compensation in case of sudden visa cancellations.

The situation is equally alarming for Indian professionals working in Canada. A cancelled work permit could mean an abrupt loss of income, forcing them to leave their jobs and homes without prior notice.

The regulations also affect tourists, as Canada issued over 3.6 lakh visitor visas to Indians in the first half of 2024 alone. With stricter scrutiny, more Indian travelers could face rejections at Canadian entry points.

Why Can Border Officials Cancel Visas?

The discretionary power granted to border officials under the revised regulations includes several grounds for visa cancellations:

Failure to Convince Officers About Departure Plans: If a border official is not satisfied that a student or worker will leave Canada after their permit expires, they can cancel the visa, even mid-stay.

Administrative Errors or Fraud: Any document issued due to an oversight or false information can be revoked.

Change in Status: If a temporary resident becomes a permanent resident, their old visa can be invalidated.

Other Factors: Permits can also be cancelled if a person is found ineligible due to a criminal record, medical reasons, or if their document is lost or stolen.

Canada’s Immigration Crackdown Continues

This latest move follows Canada’s decision in November 2024 to shut down the Student Direct Stream (SDS) visa program, which had been a popular route for Indian students. The SDS program, introduced in 2018, allowed faster visa processing for students who could demonstrate financial stability upfront. With SDS gone and stricter scrutiny on visas, Indian students now face more uncertainty than ever before.

Reports suggest that the new rules could lead to the cancellation of at least 7,000 additional student and work permits annually. Many international students, who previously relied on Canada’s welcoming policies, may now think twice before choosing the country for higher education.

Concerns Over Financial Losses and Future Prospects

The biggest unanswered question remains: What happens to students and workers who lose their visas mid-term? With no official policy on refunds or compensation, affected individuals may struggle with loan repayments, lost tuition fees, and the sudden cost of relocation.

For Indian students, Canada has been a top destination, promising quality education and career opportunities. However, with tightening immigration laws and unpredictable visa cancellations, the dream of studying or working in Canada now comes with higher risks than ever before.

As students and workers navigate these changes, many are now looking for more secure alternatives. Australia, the UK, and the US remain competitive destinations, and with Canada’s shifting stance on immigration, other countries may benefit from the uncertainty driving students away.

