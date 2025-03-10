Home
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
  • Canada’s Next PM Mark Carney Meets Trudeau As Trump’s Trade War Escalates

Canada’s Next PM Mark Carney Meets Trudeau As Trump’s Trade War Escalates

With Canada’s economy on shaky ground and tensions with the U.S. at an all-time high, Carney’s leadership will be immediately tested.

Canada’s Next PM Mark Carney Meets Trudeau As Trump’s Trade War Escalates

Justin Trudeau and Mark Carney


Canada’s incoming prime minister, Mark Carney, met with outgoing leader Justin Trudeau on Monday, setting the stage for a swift transfer of power as the country grapples with a growing trade crisis sparked by U.S President Donald Trump.

Carney, a former central banker, secured an overwhelming victory in the Liberal party’s leadership race with nearly 86% of the vote one of the most decisive mandates in Canadian political history. His victory arrives at a critical moment, as Canada faces a 25% tariff on all its exports to the United States, excluding the automotive and energy sectors. The move by Trump has stoked fears of an economic downturn, intensifying the urgency for Carney to assume office and address the crisis.

“Seamless and quick”

Following his meeting with Trudeau, Carney assured Canadians that the transition “will be seamless and it will be quick.” Before officially taking office, Trudeau must formally resign before the governor general, who will then swear in Carney as the country’s new leader. This transition is expected to be completed in the coming days. However, Carney’s lack of a seat in parliament adds a layer of political complexity, making a swift federal election highly likely. Party insiders suggest Canadians may head to the polls on April 28 or May 5.

In his acceptance speech on Sunday, Carney signaled a defiant stance against Trump’s aggressive trade policies and his recent suggestion that the United States should annex Canada. “America is not Canada. And Canada never, ever, will be part of America in any way, shape, or form,” he declared. “We didn’t ask for this fight, but Canadians are always ready when someone else drops the gloves.”

Carney’s leadership

Carney’s transition has dramatically altered the political landscape ahead of the anticipated election. While the ruling Liberals were trailing in the polls under Trudeau, Carney’s leadership has rejuvenated the party’s prospects. However, he faces fierce opposition from Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, who has accused him of driving up taxes and failing to address the cost-of-living crisis. “Carney’s advice drove up housing costs and food prices while he profited from moving jobs to the U.S.,” Poilievre said at a rally in London, Ontario.

Carney, in turn, criticized Poilievre’s close ties with Trump, warning that his leadership could weaken Canada’s ability to stand up to U.S. economic pressure. “Donald Trump thinks he can weaken us with his plan to divide and conquer. Pierre Poilievre’s plan will leave us divided and ready to be conquered,” he argued. “Because a person who worships at the altar of Donald Trump will kneel before him, not stand up to him.”

With Canada’s economy on shaky ground and tensions with the U.S. at an all-time high, Carney’s leadership will be immediately tested. His ability to navigate the trade crisis and unite the country will determine not just his success as prime minister, but also the future of Canada’s relationship with its most powerful neighbour.

