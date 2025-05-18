Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney Says Federal Budget Will Be Presented in Autumn

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney Says Federal Budget Will Be Presented in Autumn

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed on Sunday that the federal government will present its budget in the autumn.

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney Says Federal Budget Will Be Presented in Autumn

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed on Sunday that the federal government will present its budget in the autumn.


Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed on Sunday that the federal government will present its budget in the autumn, just days after Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne suggested the government would issue an economic update later in the year instead of a full budget, Reuters reported.

Carney, speaking at a press conference in Rome following his attendance at the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV, explained that it would be premature to introduce a budget before the upcoming NATO summit in June and before concluding advanced economic discussions with the United States. He added that with a newly formed cabinet, there was insufficient time to draft a meaningful budget within the narrow three-week window available.

“There is not much value in trying to rush through a budget in a very narrow window – three weeks – with a new cabinet,” Carney said, according to Reuters.

The Prime Minister further elaborated that the government is focusing on areas to reduce costs and enhance the productivity of the public sector. Key considerations for the upcoming budget will reportedly include defense spending, the broader economic outlook, the tariff relationship with the United States, and government efficiency.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Defense spending, the economic outlook, including the tariff relationship with the United States, and the [government] efficiency… all of those coming together, we will have a much more comprehensive, effective, ambitious, prudent budget in the fall,” Carney added.

Carney’s comments came in response to a post by Champagne on social media, where the finance minister confirmed that 70% of the tariffs imposed by Canada in retaliation for U.S. tariffs remain in place. This post was in response to opposition Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre’s accusations that Carney had quietly reduced the retaliatory tariffs “to nearly zero” without informing the public.

Carney, who was in Rome for the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV, also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ahead of the G7 summit set to take place in Canada next month.

 

Filed under

Canadian budget Canadian federal government Mark Carney

An Australian man has spo

‘You Start to Go Crazy’: Australian Man Opens Up About Five Years of Horror Inside...
Indian businesswoman Nata

Who is Natasha Poonawalla? Indian Businesswoman Joins Lauren Sanchez’s Star-Studded Bachelorette Bash in Paris
Canadian Prime Minister M

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney Says Federal Budget Will Be Presented in Autumn
Razaullah Nizamani, also

Who Is Abu Saifullah Khalid? LeT Terrorist Behind 2006 RSS HQ Plot Shot Dead in...
India held a major tri-se

What Are ‘Haldi Ghati’ And ‘Tropex’ And How Did They Help Indian Armed Forces During...
German police are searchi

German Police Search for Suspect After Attack in Bielefeld Injures 5
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘You Start to Go Crazy’: Australian Man Opens Up About Five Years of Horror Inside a Chinese Prison

‘You Start to Go Crazy’: Australian Man Opens Up About Five Years of Horror Inside...

Who is Natasha Poonawalla? Indian Businesswoman Joins Lauren Sanchez’s Star-Studded Bachelorette Bash in Paris

Who is Natasha Poonawalla? Indian Businesswoman Joins Lauren Sanchez’s Star-Studded Bachelorette Bash in Paris

Who Is Abu Saifullah Khalid? LeT Terrorist Behind 2006 RSS HQ Plot Shot Dead in Pakistan

Who Is Abu Saifullah Khalid? LeT Terrorist Behind 2006 RSS HQ Plot Shot Dead in...

What Are ‘Haldi Ghati’ And ‘Tropex’ And How Did They Help Indian Armed Forces During Op Sindoor?

What Are ‘Haldi Ghati’ And ‘Tropex’ And How Did They Help Indian Armed Forces During...

German Police Search for Suspect After Attack in Bielefeld Injures 5

German Police Search for Suspect After Attack in Bielefeld Injures 5

Entertainment

Who is Natasha Poonawalla? Indian Businesswoman Joins Lauren Sanchez’s Star-Studded Bachelorette Bash in Paris

Who is Natasha Poonawalla? Indian Businesswoman Joins Lauren Sanchez’s Star-Studded Bachelorette Bash in Paris

Rapper Werenoi, Who Became France’s Biggest-Selling Music Artist In Recent Years, Passes Away At 31

Rapper Werenoi, Who Became France’s Biggest-Selling Music Artist In Recent Years, Passes Away At 31

Ra.One Director Anubhav Sinha Calls Shah Rukh Khan Middle Class- Here’s Why!

Ra.One Director Anubhav Sinha Calls Shah Rukh Khan Middle Class- Here’s Why!

Days After Calling Virat Kohli A Joker, Rahul Vaidya Thanks Cricketer For Unblocking On Instagram: Aap India Ka Garv Ho

Days After Calling Virat Kohli A Joker, Rahul Vaidya Thanks Cricketer For Unblocking On Instagram:

How Much Does Shraddha Kapoor Charge For A Movie? Actress Quits Ekta Kapoor’s Film Over Paycheck

How Much Does Shraddha Kapoor Charge For A Movie? Actress Quits Ekta Kapoor’s Film Over

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom