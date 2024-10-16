Home
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Canadian Air Force Rescues 191 Stranded Air India Passengers After Bomb Threat

A Canadian Air Force aircraft successfully transported 191 stranded passengers from Iqaluit Airport to Chicago, following an 18-hour delay due to a bomb threat on an Air India flight.

Canadian Air Force Rescues 191 Stranded Air India Passengers After Bomb Threat

A Canadian Air Force aircraft successfully transported 191 stranded passengers from Iqaluit Airport to Chicago, following an 18-hour delay due to a bomb threat on an Air India flight. The diverted flight, AI127, which was en route from Delhi to Chicago, had a total of 211 people on board, including 20 crew members.

Air India confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that the passengers were safely on their way to Chicago, after being flown out from Iqaluit at 03:54 UTC. The aircraft is expected to land in Chicago at 07:48 UTC.

The bomb threat forced the flight to make an emergency landing at Iqaluit Airport, located in the remote region of Nunavut, Canada, early on October 15. The plane touched down at 05:21 am local time, where all passengers and crew safely disembarked.

Air India extended its gratitude to the Canadian authorities and Iqaluit Airport officials for their prompt support and assistance during the emergency situation. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) were also on the scene to ensure the passengers’ safety and conduct a thorough investigation.

This incident is part of a recent spate of bomb threats targeting Indian flights. Over the past two days, at least 10 flights have received similar threats, though none of the aircraft were found to have any suspicious items after security checks.

