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Home > World News > Canadian Citizenship Certificates Under Review: Why Some New Citizens Are Being Asked To Return Them

Canadian Citizenship Certificates Under Review: Why Some New Citizens Are Being Asked To Return Them

Canada has placed some recently approved citizenship-by-descent applications under review, citing concerns over insufficient documentation and reliance on genealogy records. Affected applicants can submit additional evidence to prove their eligibility and retain their citizenship certificates.

Canadian Citizenship Certificates, Img credit: AFP
Canadian Citizenship Certificates, Img credit: AFP

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 00:48 IST

On June 13, Canada’s citizenship department sent emails to recent certificate holders saying their approved claims are now “under review.” Some of these people had already received their physical certificates. A few had gone even further, booking travel and making real plans to start a new life in Canada.

Why Is the Government Doing This?

The letters point to a section of the Citizenship Regulations that lets officials ask for a certificate back if there is good reason to think the person may not actually be entitled to it. This is not a flat-out cancellation. But it is a formal review, and yes, it could end in one.

Two issues keep coming up in these letters. First, a lot of applicants did not submit documents from proper official sources like government vital statistics offices or civil registries. They used printouts from genealogy websites like Ancestry or FamilySearch instead. The government does not count those as real proof, and it never did.

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Second, when applicants could not find a specific document, many just moved on without explaining why or showing they had at least tried to get it. An unexplained gap in your family records, even one going back to the 1800s, raises a red flag for officials reviewing the file.

Most people caught in this situation fall into one of those two camps. Either they leaned on genealogy sites instead of certified records, or they had genuine holes in their family history and never addressed them in writing.

What Should You Do If You Got One of These Letters?

Here is the part that actually matters. Getting a surrender letter does not mean it is over. You can still send in more documents or write a proper explanation laying out your case. If the government is satisfied that you are genuinely entitled to citizenship, the certificate comes back to you.

If you got a printed certificate, the letter will ask you to physically mail it back while the review runs its course. If it was digital, there may be nothing to return. Either way, make copies of everything before you send anything off.

The review can drag on for months, which is genuinely stressful for people who thought this chapter was closed. Many are already reaching out to immigration lawyers who know the exact paperwork the government wants to see.

The broader story is worth understanding too. Canada’s citizenship by descent program got flooded with applications, most of them from Americans who found Canadian roots and applied as things got uncertain back home. The government is now going through those files far more carefully than before. Nobody is being told they are not Canadian. They are just being asked to prove it properly this time around. For most people, the right documents can still make that happen.

Also Read: Trump Makes Explosive Statement, Says Netanyahu ‘Begged Obama’ Over Iran Deal As Fresh Nuclear Agreement Takes Shape

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Canadian Citizenship Certificates Under Review: Why Some New Citizens Are Being Asked To Return Them
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