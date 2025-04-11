Home
Canadian Comic Depicts Donald Trump As Supervillain With Elon Musk As Trusty Sidekick

Donald Trump has worn many hats—businessman, reality TV star, and U.S. President. But in Canada, he’s taken on a far more sinister role: that of a comic book supervillain.

Canadian Comic Depicts Donald Trump As Supervillain With Elon Musk As Trusty Sidekick

Canadian Comic Depicts Donald Trump As Supervillain With Elon Musk As Trusty Sidekick


Donald Trump has worn many hats—businessman, reality TV star, and U.S. President. But in Canada, he’s taken on a far more sinister role: that of a comic book supervillain.

Fueled by Trump’s aggressive rhetoric and policies, Canadian discontent has found a symbol of resistance in an old but timely hero—Captain Canuck.

Captain Canuck Returns as Canada’s Defender

Captain Canuck, a superhero first introduced in the 1970s, has returned to the spotlight. Dressed in a red-and-white costume adorned with the maple leaf, he stands as a patriotic guardian of Canadian sovereignty.

Originally created by Richard Comely, the character is portrayed as a government agent with enhanced strength. His alter ego, Tom Evans, is a Mountie who gains his powers through an alien encounter.

“All of a sudden Canadians are looking to Captain Canuck as a symbol. And it’s basically, to them, Captain Canuck symbolizes independence,” Comely explained.

The comic’s revival comes as Canadians grapple with Trump’s provocative remarks—such as calling Prime Minister Trudeau a “Governor” and suggesting the annexation of Canada.

Trump and Musk: A Comic Book Duo of Villainy

Trump’s depiction as a villain didn’t stop at verbal jabs or economic sanctions. In the comic universe, he’s joined by none other than Elon Musk—presented as his loyal sidekick.

Trump’s claims about Canada becoming the “51st state” and his introduction of harsh tariffs only deepened the divide between the two nations. Canadians protested with slogans like “Canada Not For Sale!” and distanced themselves from their once-close neighbor.

Elon Musk also came under fire, with Canadians accusing him of meddling in international affairs and backing far-right movements. This fueled his transformation into a comic book henchman, portrayed being tossed out alongside Trump by Captain Canuck.

The visual of Captain Canuck physically confronting Trump and Musk resonated widely, turning the comic into a bestseller across Canada.

An Icon Reborn in Modern Times

Captain Canuck’s revival isn’t just nostalgia—it taps into a deeper desire for a distinct Canadian identity.

“I think there was an undercurrent, so to speak, in Canada in the ’70s… we had our own culture and be proud of the fact that we were Canadians,” said Comely.

Since his 1975 debut, Captain Canuck has appeared in millions of copies, now expanded through a licensing deal with Chapterhouse Comics. The hero’s return also includes an animated web series and a wide range of merchandise.

For the 50th anniversary edition, the comic features a cover of Captain Canuck confronting Trump directly. Comely noted, “We feel like, okay, we’ve got to stand in opposition to these proposals.”

Captain Canuck has seen multiple revivals, but this latest wave may be his most powerful yet.

“So in a sense, we have Mr. Trump to thank for a bit of resurgence,” Comely admitted with a touch of irony.

(With Inputs from Retuers)

ALSO READ: Russia, US Swap Prisoners In Move To Strengthen Bilateral Relations

 

