Friday, November 29, 2024
Canadian Court Passes Order, Preventing Protesters From Gathering Near Temple As It Hosts Indian Consular Camp

A Toronto court has granted an injunction preventing protesters from gathering within 100 meters of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir on December 2, during a consular camp. The ruling comes after concerns about protests from pro-Khalistan groups.

Canadian Court Passes Order, Preventing Protesters From Gathering Near Temple As It Hosts Indian Consular Camp

A Toronto court has granted a significant injunction to the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, located in Scarborough, Ontario, preventing protesters from gathering within 100 meters of the temple this Saturday. The order, issued by the Superior Court of Justice in Ontario, comes in response to concerns about protests planned during a consular camp being hosted at the temple.

Court Order to Safeguard Temple from Protesters

On Thursday, a judge ruled in favor of the temple’s management, granting a motion for an injunction aimed at preventing any disruptions during the event. The consular camp is an annual initiative, providing essential services, including life certificates for pensioners, to the Indian community in Toronto. This year’s camp, however, has been targeted by pro-Khalistan groups, particularly the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), who have organized protests against the Indian Consulate’s involvement.

The court’s ruling states that the temple has met the “elevated requirements” for granting the injunction, confirming that there is a “high probability of harm” if the protest goes unimpeded. While the judge acknowledged that violence may not occur, the ruling emphasized the potential harm caused by intimidation, particularly to elderly temple-goers and those attending for consular services.

Ensuring Safety and Access to the Temple

The judge’s order prohibits any protest activity within 100 meters of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. The ruling also mandates that law enforcement agencies, including the Toronto Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police, enforce the order, ensuring that protesters are removed and that the temple remains accessible to those attending the consular camp and worship services.

The court specifically instructed authorities to prevent protesters from “physically impeding, restricting, or interfering” with access to the temple, as well as from intimidating visitors. Any attempts to gather on the temple premises without prior consent will result in legal consequences.

Impact of Protests on Consular Camps in Canada

The consular camps, which are organized by India’s missions in Canada, have faced increasing disruptions, particularly from pro-Khalistan groups. Earlier in November, the Khalsa Diwan Society’s Ross Street Gurdwara in Vancouver was also granted an injunction to ensure a peaceful event. This order was successful, with no disruptions reported during two consular camps held at the site.

However, not all camps have been so fortunate. The consular camp at the Vaishno Devi Mandir in Oakville, Ontario, was canceled due to security concerns after protests. Similarly, on November 3, the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton was violently targeted by pro-Khalistan radicals, resulting in multiple arrests by local law enforcement.

Maintaining Peace and Security at Consular Camps

As India’s missions in Canada wrap up the final batch of consular camps this weekend, the focus is on ensuring a safe and secure environment for all attendees. Apart from the camp at the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, similar camps are scheduled in Surrey, British Columbia, and London, Ontario. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to prevent disruptions and ensure that community members can access the services they need without fear or intimidation.

The court’s decision reflects a broader commitment to maintaining public order and safety, particularly when community events and vital services are being threatened by external forces. By taking proactive steps to prevent disturbances, law enforcement and the judiciary aim to protect both the rights of individuals and the integrity of religious and cultural institutions.

Lakshmi Narayan Mandir ontario Pro-Khalistan groups Ross Street Gurdwara Toronto court Vaishno Devi Mandir in Oakville

