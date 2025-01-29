Canadian Inquiry Finds No Conclusive Proof Of India’s Role In Nijjar Killing, Contradicting Trudeau

A recent Canadian commission report has concluded that there is “no definitive link” to a “foreign state” in the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, contradicting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s claims of Indian agents’ involvement. The report, titled ‘Public Inquiry Into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions,’ was released on Tuesday.

In September 2023, Prime Minister Trudeau stated that Canada had credible evidence indicating that Indian government agents were involved in Nijjar’s murder in British Columbia in June 2023. This claim led to heightened tensions between India and Canada, with both countries expelling diplomats and issuing strong statements.

Commissioner Marie-Josee Hogue, who authored the report, suggested that disinformation might have been used as a retaliatory tactic to punish decisions that run contrary to a state’s interests. The report stated, “This may have been the case with a disinformation campaign that followed the Prime Minister’s announcement regarding suspected Indian involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar (though again no definitive link to a foreign state could be proven).”

The 123-page report also addressed the expulsion of six Indian diplomats in October 2024. Canada expelled these diplomats in reaction to what it described as a targeted campaign against Canadian citizens by agents linked to the Government of India. In response, India expelled six Canadian diplomats and announced the withdrawal of its high commissioner.

The relations between India and Canada have been under severe strain following Trudeau’s allegations. India has repeatedly criticized Trudeau’s government for being lenient towards supporters of the Khalistan movement, which is banned in India but has support among the Sikh diaspora, particularly in Canada.

On Tuesday, India strongly rejected the “insinuations” made against it in the Canadian commission’s report. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi stated that it rejects the report’s “insinuations” on India and accused Canada of “consistently interfering” in India’s internal affairs. New Delhi had previously dismissed Trudeau’s charges as “absurd.”

The findings of the Canadian commission report have significant implications for the diplomatic relations between India and Canada. The lack of definitive evidence linking India to Nijjar’s killing challenges Trudeau’s earlier claims and raises questions about the basis of the allegations. The report also highlights the complexities of disinformation campaigns and their impact on international relations.

As both countries navigate this contentious issue, the focus will likely be on addressing the underlying concerns and finding ways to rebuild trust. The outcome of this situation will have lasting effects on the diplomatic and political landscape between India and Canada.

