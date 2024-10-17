Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Canadian Journalist Calls Trudeau’s Statement On Khalistan A Major Win For India

Canadian journalist Daniel Bordman called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's recent statement acknowledging that the evidence is intelligence-based rather than concrete on the Khalistan issue as a major win for the Indian narrative.

Canadian Journalist Calls Trudeau’s Statement On Khalistan A Major Win For India

Canadian journalist Daniel Bordman called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent statement acknowledging that the evidence is intelligence-based rather than concrete on the Khalistan issue as a major win for the Indian narrative.

While speaking with ANI, Bordman said, “This is a pretty big win for the Indian narrative right now… From the Canadian perspective, we had gone pretty hard. We had gone to the point where we had kicked out a diplomat… We had named the Indian High Commission. We started this publicly…”

The Canadian journalist further pointed out that the diplomatic spat between India and Canada centers around whether Hardeep Singh Nijjar a Khalistani terrorist or a community activist.

“On the geopolitical technicality aspect, India wins here because you never said you had evidence. But what does it change from the grand structures of things? Ultimately, the diplomatic spat is really about the unanswered question, was Hardeep Singh Nijjar a Khalistani terrorist or a community activist? And that general disagreement has not moved,” Bordman added.

Bordman also criticised Trudeau’s “Canada’s position has always been to defend the territorial integrity of India” statement and said that his actions don’t align with his words.

“Trudeau says things and then Trudeau does things. Often times, what Trudeau says he is doing does not match with the reality of what he is doing. He might claim that he is against Khalistani separatism but he would also promote Khalistani separatism. Don’t think it is outlandish to assume that he is being untruthful when he says he is doing something when he is not doing that thing. This is a common Justin Trudeau thing which leads back to his scandals and unpopularity…,” Bordman said.

Notably, Trudeau on Wednesday had said that his government had not provided India with hard evidence but just intelligence regarding the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

Testifying at Canada’s foreign interference inquiry, Trudeau said India has been insisting on evidence over allegations levelled by Canada.

“Behind the scenes (were trying) India to co-operate with us. Their ask was…give us the evidence you have on us. Our response was it is within your security agency. You should be looking into how much they know, you should be engaging… ‘No, no but show us the evidence’. At that point, it was primarily intelligence, not hard evidentiary proof. So we said let’s work together…,” he said.

Meanwhile, responding to Trudeau’s statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that Justin Trudeau “only confirms” what India has been saying “consistently all along.”

The MEA also held Trudeau’s “cavalier behaviour” responsible for damaging India-Canada relations.”What we have heard today only confirms what we have been saying consistently all along – Canada has presented us no evidence whatsoever in support of the serious allegations that it has chosen to level against India and Indian diplomats,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in an official statement early morning in response to Trudeau’s comment on Wednesday.

“The responsibility for the damage that this cavalier behaviour has caused to India-Canada relations lies with Prime Minister Trudeau alone,” Jaiswal added.

The ties between India and Canada soured after Trudeau alleged in the Canadian Parliament last year that he has “credible allegations” of India’s hand in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.India has denied all the allegations, calling them “absurd” and “motivated” and has accused Canada of giving space to extremist and anti-India elements in their country.

Nijjar, who was designated a terrorist by India’s National Investigation Agency in 2020, was shot and killed outside a Gurdwara in Surrey in June last year.

The recent diplomatic row erupted when Canada labelled India’s High Commissioner and other diplomats as “persons of interest” in the investigation of Nijjar’s death.

India on Monday expelled six Canadian diplomats hours after it summoned Canada’s Charge d’Affaires Stewart Wheeler and conveyed that the “baseless targeting” of the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats and officials in Canada was completely unacceptable.

MEA said earlier that it was underlined to the Canada’s Charge d’Affaires that in an atmosphere of extremism and violence, the Trudeau Government’s actions endangered their safety and the government had decided to withdraw India’s High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma and other targeted diplomats and officials.

The Indian government conveyed that India reserves the right to take further steps in response to the “Trudeau Government’s support for extremism, violence and separatism against India.”

ALSO READ: How Israel’s Pager Trick Fooled Hezbollah in Lebanon: New Details Revealed

Filed under

Daniel Bordman india-canada row Justin Trudeau khalistan
Advertisement

Also Read

‘Parliament Is Built In Waqf Land’: Chief Badruddin Ajmal

‘Parliament Is Built In Waqf Land’: Chief Badruddin Ajmal

Dale Steyn Departs From Sunrisers Hyderabad Ahead Of IPL 2025

Dale Steyn Departs From Sunrisers Hyderabad Ahead Of IPL 2025

Salman Khan’s Ex Somy Ali Invites Lawrence Bishnoi to Zoom Call: ‘Please Share Your Number’

Salman Khan’s Ex Somy Ali Invites Lawrence Bishnoi to Zoom Call: ‘Please Share Your Number’

Heartbreak: Liam Payne Fans Mourn One Direction Star Death In Buenos Aires

Heartbreak: Liam Payne Fans Mourn One Direction Star Death In Buenos Aires

AAP Decides To Focus On Delhi Elections, Unlikely To Contest Jharkhand And Maharashtra

AAP Decides To Focus On Delhi Elections, Unlikely To Contest Jharkhand And Maharashtra

Entertainment

Salman Khan’s Ex Somy Ali Invites Lawrence Bishnoi to Zoom Call: ‘Please Share Your Number’

Salman Khan’s Ex Somy Ali Invites Lawrence Bishnoi to Zoom Call: ‘Please Share Your Number’

Heartbreak: Liam Payne Fans Mourn One Direction Star Death In Buenos Aires

Heartbreak: Liam Payne Fans Mourn One Direction Star Death In Buenos Aires

Tiger Shroff Signs On As A Marquee Player for Mumbai FC : A Local Football Club

Tiger Shroff Signs On As A Marquee Player for Mumbai FC : A Local Football

Remembering Liam Payne: What Are The Top 10 Unforgettable One Direction Songs?

Remembering Liam Payne: What Are The Top 10 Unforgettable One Direction Songs?

Was Liam Payne Intoxicated At The Time Of His Death? New Chilling Details Emerge From Hotel Manager’s 911 Call

Was Liam Payne Intoxicated At The Time Of His Death? New Chilling Details Emerge From

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox