A member of Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau’s government has referred to Punjab as a “country”. The Canadian parliamentary secretary, Kevin Lamoureux said it in a statement which he made on the floor Parliament’s House of Commons. Kevin, a Liberal Party MP from Winnipeg, Manitoba said the embarrassing statement while he presented a petition during the routine proceedings of the House. According to a report published in the national daily, Hindustan Times, he said, “Mr Speaker, I have a petition that has been signed by many constituents in regard to Canada’s super visa for individuals who want to visit from abroad, whether it is from the Philippines, Punjab, or any other country.”

The incident comes just before Canadian Prime Miniter Justin Trudeau’s weeklong visit to India. In a response to Hindustan times, The Liberal Party MP said, “It is my opinion that the Punjab is like many other communities a part of India. 95% of the correspondence that I send to India is related to the constituents of mine who have family/friends in the Punjab.” As PM Trudeau is about to visit Inia, the ties between the two countries are expected to strengthen which will include areas such as trade, Investment, energy, high education, infrastructure, and innovation.

He will arrive in India on 17 February and is about to visit Agra, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai apart from New Delhi. Trudeau will meet young groups as well as visit various religious worship places such as the famous Golden Temple in Amritsar, the Jama Masjid in New Delhi and Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in Ahmedabad. Interestingly, India is Canada’s second largest source of immigration. Canada is also a leading educational destination for Indian students. Justin Trudeau’s visit to India is to boost trade ties between India and Canada.