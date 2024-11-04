Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Celebrates Diwali, Highlights Hindu Community’s Contributions

Trudeau acknowledged that Diwali holds special significance for Hindu Canadians, who form one of the largest and most diverse diasporas in Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared a heartfelt message for Diwali, highlighting his recent visits to Hindu temples and the significance of the festival for the Indo-Canadian community. In a video clip released for the Festival of Lights, Trudeau mentioned, “I got these bracelets when I was in three different Hindu temples over the past few months. They’re good luck. Yeah, protection,” as he pointed to religious threads on his wrist.

The video also captures Trudeau interacting with members of the Hindu community at a temple, where he was offered a plate of ‘jalebis.’ He humorously noted that he would save the sweets for his “team.”

In a statement on October 31, Diwali day, Trudeau referred to the festival as a “holiday of hope,” emphasizing the vital role of the Indo-Canadian community in enriching Canada’s cultural landscape. “Diwali in Canada would not be possible without our incredible Indo-Canadian community. Indo-Canadians represent the best of Canada – as artists and entrepreneurs, as doctors and teachers, as leaders in business, community, and culture,” he stated.

Trudeau acknowledged that Diwali holds special significance for Hindu Canadians, who form one of the largest and most diverse diasporas in Canada. He called for a celebration of Hindu Heritage Month in November and reiterated his commitment to ensuring the safety and security of Hindu Canadians, allowing them to practice their religion freely and proudly.

The backdrop to Trudeau’s celebrations includes ongoing diplomatic tensions between Canada and India. Since September 2023, relations have been strained following Ottawa’s allegations that “agents of the Indian government” were involved in the June murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, an India-born Canadian national classified as a terrorist in India for his pro-Khalistan activities. In response, New Delhi has dismissed Canada’s allegations, accusing Ottawa of neglecting concerns related to Khalistan, a proposed Sikh nation encompassing India’s Punjab region.

