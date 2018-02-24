Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau gets trolled on social media sites, Facebook and Twitter for his dressing style. PM Trudeau and his family were spotted wearing Indian attire (Kurta Pajama) most of the time. With hundreds of social media users, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Omar Abdullah tweeted and mocked Canadian Prime Minister, saying is this choreographed cuteness.

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau gets trolled on social media sites, Facebook and Twitter for his dressing style. Canadian Prime Minister is in India with his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, children Ella-Grace Margaret Trudeau, Xavier James Trudeau and Hadrien Trudeau from last week (17 February). PM Trudeau and his family were spotted wearing Indian attire (Kurta Pajama) most of the time. Just like hundreds of tweeter users, Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Omar Abdullah tweeted and mocked Canadian Prime Minister.

In his tweet, Abdullah wrote, ‘Is it just me or is this choreographed cuteness all just a bit much now? Also FYI we Indians don’t dress like this every day sir, not even in Bollywood’. Another tweeter user compared Trudeau’s dress with Bollywood and wrote tagged it as ‘Mehendi Laga key rakhna, doli sajakey rakhna’ look. Not just the Indians, even foreign media criticised Trudeau and named Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s India tour as Bollywwod adventure. Comedian Trevor Noah also poked him and said maybe he is for auditions of Jai Ho, a song from Bollywood movie Slumdog Millionaire. While Washington Times stated his India Visit as a disaster

Is it just me or is this choreographed cuteness all just a bit much now? Also FYI we Indians don’t dress like this every day sir, not even in Bollywood. pic.twitter.com/xqAqfPnRoZ — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 21, 2018

I like this look on #justintrudea and family. I suppose he wanted to jazz it up after their visit to the Sabarmati ashram. Hence the ‘Mehendi laga key rakhna, doli sajakey rakhna’ look. pic.twitter.com/dTRA5yAXRr — shunali khullar shroff (@shunalishroff) February 21, 2018

In defence Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau shared his view and answered all the trolls on his dressing style. Trudeau said I am famous for wearing traditional clothes on different occasions in the country and abroad. “Reaction of people on whether I’m wearing traditional clothing or suit and tie is extremely encouraging in Indo-Canadian friendship,” says Trudeau.

