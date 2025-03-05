Home
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Canadian PM Trudeau Accuses Trump Of Trying To ‘Collapse’ Canada’s Economy

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday accused US President Donald Trump of launching a tariff war aimed at collapsing Canada’s economy in an effort to annex the country.

Canadian PM Trudeau Accuses Trump Of Trying To ‘Collapse’ Canada’s Economy

Justin Trudeau


Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday accused US President Donald Trump of launching a tariff war aimed at collapsing Canada’s economy in an effort to annex the country. His remarks came after the United States imposed a series of new tariffs on Canadian imports, escalating tensions between the two nations.

Canada’s Retaliation: 25% Tariffs On US Imports

In response to Trump’s move, which included a 10% tariff on Canadian energy imports and a 25% tariff on a wide range of other goods, Canada swiftly imposed retaliatory tariffs. Ottawa placed a 25% tariff on C$30 billion worth of US imports, including items such as cosmetics, appliances, tires, fruit, and wine.

Trudeau’s government also warned that another round of tariffs targeting an additional C$125 billion worth of US products could be imposed within 21 days if necessary.

Trudeau Denounces Trump’s Fentanyl Allegations

Trudeau also took issue with Trump’s justification for the tariffs, which included claims about fentanyl trafficking. Trudeau dismissed these allegations, calling them “completely bogus, completely unjustified, and completely false.” The Prime Minister suggested that Trump’s true goal was to weaken Canada’s economy, making it easier for the US to annex the country.

“What he wants is to see a total collapse of the Canadian economy,” Trudeau said. “We will never be the 51st state.”

Trudeau Criticizes Trump’s Approach To Trade

In a pointed message aimed directly at Trump, Trudeau referred to the US President by his first name, urging him to reconsider his actions. “Donald, it’s not in my habit to agree with the Wall Street Journal, but they point out that even though you’re a very smart guy, this is a very dumb thing to do,” Trudeau said.

A visibly agitated Trudeau questioned Trump’s strategy of picking trade disputes with allies while seeking cooperation with Russia. “Today, the United States launched a trade war against Canada, their closest partner and ally, their closest friend.

At the same time, they are talking about working positively with Russia, appeasing Vladimir Putin, a lying, murderous dictator. Make that make sense?” he added.

Trump Responds With Threats Of More Tariffs

In the wake of Canada’s retaliatory tariffs, President Trump responded with a threat of further escalating the trade war. On the social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Please explain to Governor Trudeau, of Canada that when he puts on a retaliatory tariff on the U.S., our reciprocal tariff will immediately increase by a like amount!”

The ongoing trade dispute between the two nations is expected to continue to heighten tensions, with no immediate resolution in sight.

