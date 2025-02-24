Europe was in Kyiv “because Ukraine is in Europe," von der Leyen wrote in a post on X, adding, “In this fight for survival, it is not only the destiny of Ukraine that is at stake; it’s Europe’s destiny."

As Ukraine on Monday marked the third anniversary of war with Russia, several leaders from Europe and Canada, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, visited the country’s capital, Kyiv, in a show of support, where they were greeted by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and the president’s chief of staff, Andrii Yermak.

On the 3rd anniversary of Russia's brutal invasion, Europe is in Kyiv.

European Council President Antonio Costa as well as the prime ministers of Northern European countries and Spain were among those visiting the war-torn country, Reuters reported.

The foreign dignitaries—after attending events dedicated to the anniversary—are expected to discuss the matter of supporting Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid a recent US policy shift under President Donald Trump.

In an attempt to rework Europe’s strategy on Ukraine, Costa had on Sunday announced an emergency summit of the 27 EU leaders to be held in Brussels on 6 March, with Ukraine as the primary agenda.