Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to Meet Trump at White House: What You Need To Know

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to Meet Trump at White House: What You Need To Know

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to visit US President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday for a high-stakes meeting.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to Meet Trump at White House: What You Need To Know

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to visit US President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday for a high-stakes meeting.


Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to visit U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday in a high-stakes meeting, with the two leaders expected to discuss tariffs and potential disputes over sovereignty, The Associated Press reported. The meeting comes as Trump’s trade policies and ’51st State’ suggestion have cast a shadow over U.S.-Canada relations.

Carney’s Liberal Party had secured a stunning comeback victory in a recent election, which many saw as a direct response to Trump’s policies. “Canadians elected a new government to stand up to President Trump and build a strong economy,” Carney had said in his first remarks since election night, according to AP.

The newly elected prime minister has made it clear that his government intends to take a firm stance against U.S. pressures. “On Tuesday, I had a very constructive call with President Trump, and we agreed to meet next Tuesday in Washington,” Carney reportedly said, adding, “My government will fight to get the best deal for Canada.”

Carney, who succeeded Justin Trudeau after the latter’s resignation, has stressed that Canada’s historical alliances with the United Kingdom and France will take precedence moving forward. He also indicated that the long-standing relationship with the U.S., built on economic integration and mutual trust, is a thing of the past. The old relationship with the U.S. based on steadily increasing integration, is over, Carney had said, according to AP.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The meeting with Trump follows Carney’s recent comments regarding the end of an era in U.S.-Canada relations. He had previously stated that the 80-year period when the U.S. embraced its role as a global economic leader, forging alliances based on trust, has now ended.

As for Trump’s interactions with Carney, the U.S. president has so far refrained from the mockery directed at Carney’s predecessor, Justin Trudeau, whom Trump had dubbed “Governor Trudeau.”

Additionally, Carney also shared that King Charles III will deliver a speech on May 27 outlining Canada’s government priorities when Parliament resumes. As Canada’s head of state, Charles will provide a key address as the country enters a new political era.

Carney also used his remarks to underline the priorities of his government after a resounding election victory. “Now the election is over, and we are in a once-in-a-lifetime crisis. It’s time to come together, to put our Team Canada sweaters on, and win big,” AP quoted Carney as saying. “Now is the time for ambition, to be bold, to meet this crisis with the overwhelming, positive force of a united Canada.”

ALSO READ: Nigel Farage’s Reform UK Claims Parliamentary Seat, Secures Key Local Election Wins

Filed under

donald trump Mark Carney white house

newsx

Comedian And Actress Ruth Buzzi Dies At 88 From Alzheimer’s Complications
Trump’s 2026 budget pla

Trump’s 2026 Budget Proposal Outlines Spending Cuts, Focus On National Security: Key Highlights
US VP JD Vance calls PM M

JD Vance Calls Modi A ‘Tough Negotiator,’ Expresses Optimism About Trade Deal With India
Guests are treated to a c

How Much Does It Cost To Attend The Met Gala? Here’s What You Need To...
Panic gripped the New Tow

Scooty Charging Point Sparks Fire Near Central Mall In Kolkata’s New Town
Nirmal Kapoor, mother of

How Did Anil Kapoor’s Mother Die? Nirmal Kapoor Passes Away At 90
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Comedian And Actress Ruth Buzzi Dies At 88 From Alzheimer’s Complications

Comedian And Actress Ruth Buzzi Dies At 88 From Alzheimer’s Complications

Trump’s 2026 Budget Proposal Outlines Spending Cuts, Focus On National Security: Key Highlights

Trump’s 2026 Budget Proposal Outlines Spending Cuts, Focus On National Security: Key Highlights

JD Vance Calls Modi A ‘Tough Negotiator,’ Expresses Optimism About Trade Deal With India

JD Vance Calls Modi A ‘Tough Negotiator,’ Expresses Optimism About Trade Deal With India

How Much Does It Cost To Attend The Met Gala? Here’s What You Need To Know

How Much Does It Cost To Attend The Met Gala? Here’s What You Need To...

Scooty Charging Point Sparks Fire Near Central Mall In Kolkata’s New Town

Scooty Charging Point Sparks Fire Near Central Mall In Kolkata’s New Town

Entertainment

Comedian And Actress Ruth Buzzi Dies At 88 From Alzheimer’s Complications

Comedian And Actress Ruth Buzzi Dies At 88 From Alzheimer’s Complications

How Much Does It Cost To Attend The Met Gala? Here’s What You Need To Know

How Much Does It Cost To Attend The Met Gala? Here’s What You Need To

How Did Anil Kapoor’s Mother Die? Nirmal Kapoor Passes Away At 90

How Did Anil Kapoor’s Mother Die? Nirmal Kapoor Passes Away At 90

Is Ajaz Khan In Legal Trouble? Actor’s OTT Show House Arrest Removed From App After Sex Positions Controversy

Is Ajaz Khan In Legal Trouble? Actor’s OTT Show House Arrest Removed From App After

The Instagram Ban Continues: Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam Latest To Get Blocked By India Post Pahalgam Attack

The Instagram Ban Continues: Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam Latest To Get Blocked By India Post

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After