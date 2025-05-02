Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to visit US President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday for a high-stakes meeting.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to visit U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday in a high-stakes meeting, with the two leaders expected to discuss tariffs and potential disputes over sovereignty, The Associated Press reported. The meeting comes as Trump’s trade policies and ’51st State’ suggestion have cast a shadow over U.S.-Canada relations.

Carney’s Liberal Party had secured a stunning comeback victory in a recent election, which many saw as a direct response to Trump’s policies. “Canadians elected a new government to stand up to President Trump and build a strong economy,” Carney had said in his first remarks since election night, according to AP.

The newly elected prime minister has made it clear that his government intends to take a firm stance against U.S. pressures. “On Tuesday, I had a very constructive call with President Trump, and we agreed to meet next Tuesday in Washington,” Carney reportedly said, adding, “My government will fight to get the best deal for Canada.”

Carney, who succeeded Justin Trudeau after the latter’s resignation, has stressed that Canada’s historical alliances with the United Kingdom and France will take precedence moving forward. He also indicated that the long-standing relationship with the U.S., built on economic integration and mutual trust, is a thing of the past. The old relationship with the U.S. based on steadily increasing integration, is over, Carney had said, according to AP.

The meeting with Trump follows Carney’s recent comments regarding the end of an era in U.S.-Canada relations. He had previously stated that the 80-year period when the U.S. embraced its role as a global economic leader, forging alliances based on trust, has now ended.

As for Trump’s interactions with Carney, the U.S. president has so far refrained from the mockery directed at Carney’s predecessor, Justin Trudeau, whom Trump had dubbed “Governor Trudeau.”

Additionally, Carney also shared that King Charles III will deliver a speech on May 27 outlining Canada’s government priorities when Parliament resumes. As Canada’s head of state, Charles will provide a key address as the country enters a new political era.

Carney also used his remarks to underline the priorities of his government after a resounding election victory. “Now the election is over, and we are in a once-in-a-lifetime crisis. It’s time to come together, to put our Team Canada sweaters on, and win big,” AP quoted Carney as saying. “Now is the time for ambition, to be bold, to meet this crisis with the overwhelming, positive force of a united Canada.”

