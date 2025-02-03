Canadian Stocks Tumble As Donald Trump Imposes Harsh Tariffs

Canada’s benchmark stock index, the S&P/TSX Composite, experienced its largest intraday decline since August 2024 after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China.

Canada’s benchmark stock index, the S&P/TSX Composite, experienced its largest intraday decline since August 2024 after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China. The market initially plummeted by as much as 3% after opening on Monday, February 3, 2025, due to heightened concerns about the potential impact of these tariffs on global trade and Canada’s economy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, the market saw some recovery later in the day after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that tariffs on Mexico would be delayed for a month. Despite this temporary relief, analysts remain cautious about the longer-term effects on Canada’s economy, with some predicting further declines.

Potential Long-Term Impact on the Stock Market

Analysts from Jefferies Group LLC, including John Aiken, forecast a possible short-term decline of up to 10% in the S&P/TSX Composite Index as the index adjusts to the recent drop in the Canadian dollar. Aiken and his team also warned that, in the longer term, tariffs—particularly a 25% tariff on most Canadian goods and a 10% tariff on energy exports—could lead to a 20% decline in the index.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Canadian dollar, also known as the loonie, saw a significant drop against the US dollar, reaching its lowest intraday level in nearly 22 years. It was recently down by around 0.5%, trading at 1.4602 CAD to 1 USD. The loonie’s fall reflects broader concerns about Canada’s economic stability in the face of the tariff escalation.

Trade War: The Worst Scenario for Canada

Hugo Ste-Marie, an analyst from Bank of Nova Scotia, described the tariff situation as the “worst possible scenario” for Canada. The country is facing broad, steep, and likely prolonged tariffs from its largest trading partner, the US, which could exacerbate existing economic challenges, including soft productivity growth and lagging economic expansion.

The tariffs are also expected to trigger inflationary effects, further weighing on Canada’s economy. Loop Capital Markets LLC downgraded the stock prices of companies exposed to these tariffs, including major Canadian railways like Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. and Canadian National Railway Co. The firm’s managing director, Rick Paterson, expressed frustration, calling the targeting of Canada “particularly absurd,” citing the stable, reliable nature of Canada’s relationship with the US.

Mixed Sector Performance: Industrials Suffer, Precious Metals Rise

The impact of the tariffs was most severe in the industrials sector, with manufacturing companies such as BRP Inc. (known for its Skidoo snowmobiles), Bombardier Inc. (private jets), and Magna International Inc. (car parts supplier) suffering double-digit declines. For example, BRP shares fell by nearly 14%, trading at C$60.79 by 9:39 a.m. in Toronto.

On the other hand, the materials sector bucked the trend, with the precious metals index gaining ground as rising gold prices attracted haven demand. Bullion traded at around $2860 per ounce, benefiting from the uncertainty sparked by Trump’s executive order.

While the immediate impact on Canadian stocks might be limited due to the short-term distribution of tariff burdens, analysts are cautious about the longer-term ramifications. The tariff war, which has already shaken investor confidence, may push Canada’s economy into a recession and destabilize key sectors. As Trump’s executive order continues to affect global trade, all eyes will remain on how the Canadian market navigates this challenging economic landscape.

Read More : Former Rebel and Syria’s Transitional President Sets Timeline For Presidential Election