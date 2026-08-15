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Home > World News > ‘Cannot Be Seized by Tweet’: Iran Hits Back After Trump’s Stunning Hormuz Claim

‘Cannot Be Seized by Tweet’: Iran Hits Back After Trump’s Stunning Hormuz Claim

Donald Trump’s claim that the Strait of Hormuz could soon become US territory has drawn a sharp response from Iran, with Tehran warning that the strategic waterway cannot be taken over by threats or military force.

Donald Trump (Image: AFP)
Donald Trump (Image: AFP)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 13:53 IST

US President Donald Trump’s latest claim on the Strait of Hormuz has triggered a strong response from Iran. Trump said the key waterway could soon become “a territory of the United States”.

Iran was quick to reject the suggestion. Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on X, “The Strait of Hormuz cannot be seized by tweet.”

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The exchange comes as tensions remain high between Washington and Tehran. The Strait of Hormuz is a crucial global shipping route. Any prolonged disruption there could affect fuel prices and global energy supplies.

What Did Donald Trump Say About Strait of Hormuz?

Trump made the remarks at an event in New York on Friday. Speaking with a chuckle, he said, “Pretty soon I’ll be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States.”

He did not explain how the US would seek to achieve such a move. Trump later repeated the claim in an interview with Fox News. He also defended the impact of the ongoing conflict on American consumers.

The US President said Americans should accept higher fuel prices as the “cost of standing up to Iran”.

“I’ll never apologise. I did the right thing,” Trump said.

The comments come at a sensitive time. Fuel prices have remained a concern in the US. Some Republicans have also raised concerns about the impact of the conflict and higher energy costs ahead of the November mid-term elections.

Iran Hits Back at Trump’s Hormuz Claim

Iran rejected Trump’s remarks in strong terms. Gharibabadi said, “Hormuz has always belonged to Iran and always will, and it will only be opened or closed on Iran’s terms.”

He also said Iran does not fear threats or “shows of power”. His remarks appeared aimed at Washington’s military pressure and repeated warnings over the strategic waterway. The Strait of Hormuz has long been a major pressure point between Iran and the West. A large share of the world’s energy shipments passes through the waterway.

Iran Says US Broke June Peace Deal

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also criticised Washington. He said a peace agreement was signed in Pakistan in June with the aim of ending the conflict.  Araghchi accused the US of breaking that agreement.

He said no decision has yet been taken on returning to the negotiating table. However, Qatar and Pakistan remain in contact with Tehran and continue to act as intermediaries. Araghchi said new communication channels would be needed to rebuild trust between the two sides.

Iran and Oman Discuss Strait Management

Araghchi also revealed that Iran is holding talks with Oman over the joint management of the Strait of Hormuz. Experts and military officials from both sides are reportedly working on possible shipping routes.

Araghchi said an announcement could come soon. However, he stressed that the discussions with Oman are separate from any possible peace negotiations with the US. For now, Trump’s Hormuz claim and Iran’s sharp response have added another layer to an already tense US-Iran standoff.

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‘Cannot Be Seized by Tweet’: Iran Hits Back After Trump’s Stunning Hormuz Claim
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‘Cannot Be Seized by Tweet’: Iran Hits Back After Trump’s Stunning Hormuz Claim

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‘Cannot Be Seized by Tweet’: Iran Hits Back After Trump’s Stunning Hormuz Claim
‘Cannot Be Seized by Tweet’: Iran Hits Back After Trump’s Stunning Hormuz Claim
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