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Home > World News > ‘Cannot Go Unanswered’: Iran Threatens Action Against Ukraine, Claims Caspian Sea Strike Was Done ‘At Israel’s Behest’

‘Cannot Go Unanswered’: Iran Threatens Action Against Ukraine, Claims Caspian Sea Strike Was Done ‘At Israel’s Behest’

Iran vows response after blaming Ukraine for a deadly Caspian Sea ship attack carried out 'at Israel's behest.' Tehran summons Ukrainian envoy.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghch. Photo: AFP News
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghch. Photo: AFP News

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sun 2026-07-26 23:48 IST

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of ordering a military strike on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, which resulted in the death of one sailor and left another injured. Araghchi condemned the attack as a “blatant violation of the UN Charter” and alleged that Kyiv acted at Israel’s behest to “drag Europe into its war”. The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Ukraine’s chargé d’affaires in Tehran to formally protest what it described as a “hostile and criminal act”. Meanwhile, Iranian state media also reported a separate maritime incident on the same day involving an oil tanker explosion following an encounter with a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz.

Will the Attack Escalated Tensions Between Tehran and Kyiv?

The attack has introduced a explosive new flashpoint into the wider geopolitical conflict. Tehran warned that the assault on its merchant ship was an unprovoked act of aggression that “cannot go unanswered”. Araghchi confirmed he discussed the escalation in separate phone calls with European Union High Representative Kaja Kallas and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, reiterating that Iran reserves the right to defend its maritime security and national interests.For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Kyiv’s forces had achieved “very strong results” using long-range strikes targeting sanctioned cargo vessels in the Caspian Sea, which Ukrainian intelligence claimed were being used to transport military equipment between Iran and Russia.

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Is the War Expanding Beyond the Middle East?

Iran has framed the attack as a direct breach of Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter, calling for a firm and unequivocal condemnation from the UN Security Council, the European Union, and the broader international community. Tehran continues to maintain that it remains neutral in the Russia-Ukraine war, denying accusations that its merchant fleet transports arms. However, Ukraine’s decision to extend its long-range strike capabilities into the Caspian Sea marks a significant expansion of the theater of operations, weaving the conflicts in the Middle East and Eastern Europe into an interconnected international crisis.

Also Read: Did Ukraine Attack Iranian Vessels In Caspian Sea? Iran Blames Kyiv

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‘Cannot Go Unanswered’: Iran Threatens Action Against Ukraine, Claims Caspian Sea Strike Was Done ‘At Israel’s Behest’
Tags: Abbas Araghchi Ukraine Israel accusationsIran Ukraine Caspian Sea ship attackIranian commercial vessel Caspian Sea explosionUkraine strikes Iranian ship Caspian Sea

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‘Cannot Go Unanswered’: Iran Threatens Action Against Ukraine, Claims Caspian Sea Strike Was Done ‘At Israel’s Behest’

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‘Cannot Go Unanswered’: Iran Threatens Action Against Ukraine, Claims Caspian Sea Strike Was Done ‘At Israel’s Behest’
‘Cannot Go Unanswered’: Iran Threatens Action Against Ukraine, Claims Caspian Sea Strike Was Done ‘At Israel’s Behest’
‘Cannot Go Unanswered’: Iran Threatens Action Against Ukraine, Claims Caspian Sea Strike Was Done ‘At Israel’s Behest’
‘Cannot Go Unanswered’: Iran Threatens Action Against Ukraine, Claims Caspian Sea Strike Was Done ‘At Israel’s Behest’

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