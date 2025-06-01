‘Can’t Afford To Dwell On It’, Says Shashi Tharoor Amid Congress Backlash, Dismisses Criticism

Speaking from Brazil, Tharoor acknowledged differing opinions within Congress but stressed that their priority is conveying India’s zero-tolerance message to the international community.

All-party delegation leader and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday underscored the importance of focusing on their mission Operation Sindoor outreach, informing the world about India's anti-terrorism stance and response, while engaging with international counterparts.

This global outreach aims to strengthen diplomatic efforts against terrorism and convey India’s message of zero tolerance. He acknowledged the criticism and questions raised by colleagues but prioritised conveying India’s message to the countries they visited.

When asked for comments on the criticism going on in India, even within his (Congress) party against him, he said, “I think this is a time for us to focus on our mission. Undoubtedly, in a thriving democracy, there are bound to be comments, criticisms. But I think at this point, we can’t afford to dwell on it, when we get back to India, no doubt we have a chance to speak to our colleagues, critics, and media there. But right now we’re focused on the countries we’re coming to and getting the message out to the people here.

A political storm has erupted after Congress MP Jairam Ramesh made a controversial remark stating, “Our MPs are roaming and terrorists are also roaming,” prompting a sharp response from BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla, who strongly condemned the statement, calling it “shameful, condemnable, and senseless.”

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla urged the Privileges Committee of Parliament to take immediate cognisance and initiate action against Ramesh.

‘Senseless statement’

“This is the most shameful, condemnable, and senseless statement. The Privileges Committee of the Parliament should immediately take cognisance of this and take action,” Poonawalla said while speaking to ANI on Thursday.

He highlighted internal contradictions within the Congress party, citing party leaders’ recent comments on senior MP Shashi Tharoor and pointed out that Ramesh’s comments could be exploited by Pakistan.

“First, they cornered their own MP Shashi Tharoor, and now this comment against their ally MPs is condemnable. This is what Pakistan wants. Pakistan uses statements like these to give a clean chit to itself. Jairam Ramesh is speaking the language of Pakistan’s DG-ISPR,” he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Ramesh took a jibe at the Central government for sending out parliamentarians across the world while the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack are “roaming around.”

“It has been a month since the Pahalgam attack on April 22. Today, those terrorists are roaming around. They had a role in the December 2023 Poonch terror attack; the Ganderbal attack in October 2024; and in the same month, another attack took place–they had their role in that too. This means that the Pahalgam terrorists are responsible for four attacks in 18 months, and they are roaming around. Our MPs are roaming around, and our terrorists are roaming around too,” Ramesh told ANI.

Tharoor in Brazil, leading an All-Party delegation to the Americas. After visiting Panama Guyana and Colombia, Tharoor and his delegation arrived in Brazil on Sunday in an effort of India’s global outreach to convey India’s zero tolerance against terrorism. After concluding the Brazil visit, the all-party delegation will be heading to the United States on Saturday.

