Cape Town is under the grip of drought. The city is edging closer to a day known locally as "Day Zero" when supplies are so low authorities will have to cut off water to three-quarters of the population. Climate change is considered one of the reasons for the natural disaster such as drought, flooding and hurricanes according to scientists. "Droughts are a natural phenomenon in the Western Cape and the effect of climate changes is that it magnifies all weather events both drought and flooding and makes them less easy to predict," says Dr Piotr Wolski

Cape Town is edging closer to a day known locally as "Day Zero" when supplies are so low authorities will have to cut off water to three-quarters of the population

Cape Town is under the grip of drought. The city is edging closer to a day known locally as “Day Zero” when supplies are so low that authorities will have to cut off water to three-quarters of the population. This is widely regarded as the worst in history. The perfect storm of conditions that led to this drought, specifically three consecutive years of extremely low rainfall, would be generally be expected no more than once in a millennium. Predicting such “freak” events is tricky for scientists, one thing is clear climate change appears to have played a significant role in the Cape’s current misfortune, and it is set to make such events far more likely in the years to come.

Climate change is considered one of the reasons for the natural disaster such as drought, flooding and hurricanes according to scientists. In Cape Town, where a cycle of wet and dry years is the natural course of things, there is evidence that global warming has caused the usual spell to intensify significantly. “The effects of global warming are now interwoven with this natural variability,” says Professor Mark New, a climate researcher at the University of Cape Town. Climate change contributes to drought by changing rain levels and temperature.

“Droughts are a natural phenomenon in the Western Cape and the effect of climate changes is that it magnifies all weather events both drought and flooding and makes them less easy to predict,” says Dr Piotr Wolski, a hydrologist in the climate system analysis group at the University of Cape Town. While it is difficult to draw firm conclusions while the disaster is still ongoing, “tentative preliminary analysis” by Professor New suggests that the once-in-a-millennium dry spell Cape Town is currently experiencing was made five times more likely by global warming.

What this means is that the 1C rise in average temperature over the past century in the region has increased the likelihood of such an event fivefold, compared to a scenario in which this warming had not taken place. According to the UN, climate change, population growth and consumption will likely result in two-thirds of the entire global population facing a lack of sufficient water resources by 2025.

As the water crisis has increased in severity over the past two years, Cape Town has introduced ever more restrictive measures to bring down water use. Demand has been reduced from 1,200 million litres a day in 2015 to less than 600 million litres today. Current restrictions in Cape Town require residents to use less than 50 litres of water each per day – compared to more than 300 litres used every day by the average American.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App