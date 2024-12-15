Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Captagon: From Pharmaceutical Drug To Key Factor In Assad Regime’s Fall In Syria

Captagon, once a legal drug, became a vital tool for Assad's regime and played a crucial role in its downfall during Syria's civil war.

Captagon: From Pharmaceutical Drug To Key Factor In Assad Regime’s Fall In Syria

Bashar al-Assad’s brutal regime in Syria faced a significant blow from rebel groups, but there’s another critical factor contributing to its demise — the illicit drug Captagon. Once a widely-used pharmaceutical stimulant, Captagon became a vital tool in Assad’s rule, and its illegal production and trade became a significant source of revenue. Its links to Syria’s fall shed light on the darker aspects of Assad’s governance.

The Origins and Evolution of Captagon

Captagon was originally developed in the 1960s in Germany as a pharmaceutical stimulant. It was used to treat conditions like attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy. Composed of fenethylline, a potent compound that increases dopamine in the brain, Captagon delivers feelings of euphoria, focus, and energy. It also shares effects with other stimulants like amphetamines, albeit with the added downside of causing potential psychosis and dependence.

However, its widespread availability led to abuse, and Captagon soon faced restrictions in many countries. By the 1980s, it was banned in the U.S., and its production ceased in many parts of the world by 2009. Despite this, Captagon continued to thrive in the Middle East, particularly Syria.

Captagon’s Role in Assad’s Syria

Under Assad’s rule, Syria transformed into the world’s largest narco-state, with Captagon driving the country’s illicit economy. The drug was manufactured largely in Syria and neighboring Lebanon, flooding regional markets and even affecting wealthy Gulf countries where Captagon fueled a growing epidemic of abuse.

From 2020 to 2022, Captagon exports generated a staggering $7.3 billion in revenue for Syria and Lebanon, accounting for an average of $2.4 billion annually. This revenue stream helped keep the Assad regime afloat amid the ongoing civil war and the international community’s attempts to isolate Syria diplomatically.

Captagon also became entwined with the military efforts of the regime. Reports suggest that Syrian soldiers, as well as fighters in other conflict zones like Lebanon and Israel, consumed Captagon to boost focus and energy during combat. This widespread use further fueled the drug’s market and its entrenchment in the region’s politics and military strategies.

The Fall of the Assad Regime

Despite Bashar al-Assad’s brutal tactics in trying to hold power, the rise of rebel groups, particularly Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), shifted the balance. As the regime crumbled, one of the key findings was the large quantities of Captagon seized by these rebel factions from Assad’s military bases. This not only exposed the illicit scale of the drug trade under Assad’s regime but also revealed the grim realities of his control over Syria.

In many ways, Captagon mirrored the state of the regime itself: initially legal but slowly corrupted and exploited for power, profit, and control. As the conflict wore on, the drug became one of Syria’s largest exports, serving as a financial lifeline for Assad. However, it also became a catalyst for the regime’s eventual downfall, as it contributed to growing instability and social unrest within Syria and its neighboring countries.

The Future of Captagon in the Region

Although Captagon’s production is still a dominant force in Syria, questions remain about its future. The drug has led to an epidemic of abuse, particularly in Gulf nations, and while global scrutiny is increasing, its economic impact on Syria means it may not be easily curtailed. Despite the ongoing efforts to reduce its production, Captagon may continue to be a source of both power and chaos in the region, far beyond its pharmaceutical origins.

Captagon’s journey from a pharmaceutical drug to a key factor in the downfall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime highlights the dark interplay between politics, illicit trade, and human suffering. The drug’s impact on Syria’s civil war and its role in fueling the global drug crisis serve as a reminder of the far-reaching consequences of unregulated drug trade and governance. As the region continues to grapple with these issues, Captagon remains a poignant symbol of both Syria’s painful past and its uncertain future.

ALSO READ: Iranian Singer Under Legal Scrutiny For Performing Without Hijab, Know What Happened

Filed under

Bashar Al-Assad Captagon syria

Advertisement

Also Read

Third Fatal BEST Bus Accident In A Week: Motorcyclist Killed In Collision With Bus Near Shivaji Nagar Junction

Third Fatal BEST Bus Accident In A Week: Motorcyclist Killed In Collision With Bus Near...

AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024: Release Date, Exam Pattern, And Download Steps

AIBE 19 Admit Card 2024: Release Date, Exam Pattern, And Download Steps

When Did Adam Sandler Make His SNL Debut? Actor Once Recalled Getting Scared: I Was Going To Faint

When Did Adam Sandler Make His SNL Debut? Actor Once Recalled Getting Scared: I Was...

Rhode Island Cyberattack: Sensitive Data Breached, Hackers Demand Ransom

Rhode Island Cyberattack: Sensitive Data Breached, Hackers Demand Ransom

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Here’s How To Reach Prayagraj By Air, Train And Road- Check Travel Guide Here!

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Here’s How To Reach Prayagraj By Air, Train And Road- Check Travel...

Entertainment

When Did Adam Sandler Make His SNL Debut? Actor Once Recalled Getting Scared: I Was Going To Faint

When Did Adam Sandler Make His SNL Debut? Actor Once Recalled Getting Scared: I Was

Chris Rock SNL Monologue: Here’s How The Comedian Roasted Donald Trump’s Election Win- WATCH!

Chris Rock SNL Monologue: Here’s How The Comedian Roasted Donald Trump’s Election Win- WATCH!

Who Is Milagro Gramz? Megan Thee Stallion Accuses Tory Lanez Of Using Vlogger To Relentlessly Harass Her

Who Is Milagro Gramz? Megan Thee Stallion Accuses Tory Lanez Of Using Vlogger To Relentlessly

Who Is Parastoo Ahmady? 27-Year-Old Iranian Singer Arrested For Performing Without Hijab During Virtual Concert

Who Is Parastoo Ahmady? 27-Year-Old Iranian Singer Arrested For Performing Without Hijab During Virtual Concert

Jamie Foxx’s 57th Birthday Turns Deadly, Hollywood Star Gets Struck With A Glass In The Mouth After An Alleged Fight

Jamie Foxx’s 57th Birthday Turns Deadly, Hollywood Star Gets Struck With A Glass In The

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox