Car Bomb Explodes at Hotel in Somali City of Beledweyne; At Least 6 Killed

At least six people were killed in a militant attack as a car bomb exploded at a hotel in the central Somali city of Beledweyne on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported quoting witnesses.

The explosion, which targetted the Cairo Hotel housing military officers involved in the government’s offensive against al-Shabab, triggered intense gunfire with attackers storming the hotel and engaging security forces, the report said.

“Six people, including two well-known traditional elders, were killed in the attack,” a resident told the Associated Press, adding that the several injured persons were hospitalised.

Videos circulating on social media showed thick plumes of black smoke rising above the hotel, with visible destruction to the building.

