Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Car Bomb Explodes at Hotel in Somali City of Beledweyne; At Least 6 Killed

Car Bomb Explodes at Hotel in Somali City of Beledweyne; At Least 6 Killed

The explosion, which targetted the Cairo Hotel housing military officers involved in the government’s offensive against al-Shabab, triggered intense gunfire.

Car Bomb Explodes at Hotel in Somali City of Beledweyne; At Least 6 Killed


At least six people were killed in a militant attack as a car bomb exploded at a hotel in the central Somali city of Beledweyne on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported quoting witnesses.

The explosion, which targetted the Cairo Hotel housing military officers involved in the government’s offensive against al-Shabab, triggered intense gunfire with attackers storming the hotel and engaging security forces, the report said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Six people, including two well-known traditional elders, were killed in the attack,” a resident told the Associated Press, adding that the several injured persons were hospitalised.

Videos circulating on social media showed thick plumes of black smoke rising above the hotel, with visible destruction to the building.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

ALSO READ: Shots Fired At Jaffar Express Heading from Quetta to Peshawar in Pakistan

Filed under

Beledweyne Car Bomb explosion Somali City

YouTuber Alysha Burney

How Did Popular Influencer Alysha Burney With Over Five Million Followers Die?
newsx

Justin Trudeau’s Playful Exit From Canada Parliament With Chair In Hand And Tongue Out Goes...
newsx

Who Is Roshni Nadar Malhotra? India’s Third-Richest And HCL Heiress After Shiv Nadar’s Stake Transfer
Former Philippines presid

Why Was Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte Arrested At Manila’s International Airport?
Trump Administration

US President Trump Administration Considers Shutting Down World-Leading Hawaiian Climate Observatory
newsx

Car Bomb Explodes at Hotel in Somali City of Beledweyne; At Least 6 Killed
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

How Did Popular Influencer Alysha Burney With Over Five Million Followers Die?

How Did Popular Influencer Alysha Burney With Over Five Million Followers Die?

Justin Trudeau’s Playful Exit From Canada Parliament With Chair In Hand And Tongue Out Goes Viral

Justin Trudeau’s Playful Exit From Canada Parliament With Chair In Hand And Tongue Out Goes...

Who Is Roshni Nadar Malhotra? India’s Third-Richest And HCL Heiress After Shiv Nadar’s Stake Transfer

Who Is Roshni Nadar Malhotra? India’s Third-Richest And HCL Heiress After Shiv Nadar’s Stake Transfer

Why Was Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte Arrested At Manila’s International Airport?

Why Was Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte Arrested At Manila’s International Airport?

US President Trump Administration Considers Shutting Down World-Leading Hawaiian Climate Observatory

US President Trump Administration Considers Shutting Down World-Leading Hawaiian Climate Observatory

Entertainment

How Did Popular Influencer Alysha Burney With Over Five Million Followers Die?

How Did Popular Influencer Alysha Burney With Over Five Million Followers Die?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Renovation Faces Legal Hurdle As Activist Alleges CRZ Violations

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Renovation Faces Legal Hurdle As Activist Alleges CRZ Violations

 Guns N’ Roses 2025 India Tour: How To Book Tickets Online, Prices And More?

 Guns N’ Roses 2025 India Tour: How To Book Tickets Online, Prices And More?

South Korean Actor Kim Soo Hyun Accused Of ‘Secret’ 6 Year Romance With Kim Sae Ron When She Was A ‘Minor’: The Controversy Explained

South Korean Actor Kim Soo Hyun Accused Of ‘Secret’ 6 Year Romance With Kim Sae

‘Udit Ki Pappi’: Udit Narayan Jokes About His Viral Video; Claims Video Was 2 Years Old

‘Udit Ki Pappi’: Udit Narayan Jokes About His Viral Video; Claims Video Was 2 Years

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women