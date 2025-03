The incident took place as crowds gathered in cities across regions to mark the Carnival season.

A car has rammed into a crowd of people in the German city of Mannheim, Reuters reported Monday, citing the Mannheimer Morgen newspaper.

A police operation was underway in the city centre, local police told the newspaper without providing further details.

The incident took place as crowds gathered in cities across regions to mark the Carnival season, the report said.

(This is a breaking news story)

