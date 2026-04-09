Carbon Fibre Bomb: What Is This Newly Tested Weapon That North Korea Calls Its ‘Special Asset’? All You Need To Know

North Korea’s Academy of Defence Science and Missile Administration tested a carbon-fibre bomb, a cluster-bomb warhead on a ballistic missile, an electromagnetic weapon and a mobile short-range anti-aircraft missile system, as reported by Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The carbon-fibre bomb and electromagnetic weapon are called as the “special assets” for North Korea’s military by General Kim Jong Sik, who oversaw the tests.

Called A Special Asset: What Is a Carbon Fiber Bomb?

Carbon-fibre-bomb which is also called as graphite bomb is not used to kill people or to destroy something, but it disperses a large quantity of extremely fine electrically conductive carbon-fibre on the target.

When it settles on the power lines, transformers and substations they cause short circuits that lead to widespread blackouts.

In 1991 Gulf War and in 1999 Yugoslavia NATO campaign, the US used graphite bombs to disable Iraq’s power. China has also reportedly made its own versions of the weapon. Since North Korea claims to have tested one, they are now part of a small group of countries with this type of weapon.

Other Weapons That North Korea Tested

Besides the carbon-fibre bomb, North Korea tested a cluster-bomb warhead that has been put on its Hwasongpho-11 tactical ballistic missile which can destroy any target upto 7 hectares, claimed by KCNA.

They also tested an electromagnetic weapon system that can disable electronic circuits, like for example South Korea’s F-35A stealth fighter jets.

North Korea also said it carried out firing drills using cheap raw materials, which Professor Yang Moo-jin said, this could mean that North Korea is planning to make these weapons in large numbers.



Why Are Tests Happening Now?

The tests happened before the two-day visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to North Korea. They also come at a time when there are speculations that the US President Donald Trump could meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on his visit to China in mid-May.

These weapons tests are also happening when North Korea has been launching missiles again, which has worried nearby countries. After one such launch on 8 April, Japan took safety steps like warning people and tracking the missile’s path. This has increased tension in the region, as countries are worried about North Korea’s growing military power.

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