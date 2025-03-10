Cargo Ship Collides With Oil Tanker in the North Sea; Rescue Operation Underway

A cargo ship has collided with an oil tanker off the coast of eastern England, and a major rescue operation is underway.

A cargo ship has collided with an oil tanker off the coast of eastern England, and a major rescue operation is underway, the Associated Press reported on Monday, quoting the UK coast guard.

Several lifeboats and a coast guard rescue helicopter were dispatched, the report said, adding that a coast guard plane and vessels with fire-fighting capability have also been pressed into service.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to a BBC report, the oil tanker is on fire. The tanker was at anchor at the time, the Reuters report stated, citing the ship-tracking site Vessel Finder.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency told the agency that the alarm was raised at 9:48 a.m. (0948 GMT).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

ALSO READ: Greenland Goes to Polls Amid Renewed US Interest: All You Need to Know