Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Cargo Ship Collides With Oil Tanker in the North Sea; Rescue Operation Underway

Cargo Ship Collides With Oil Tanker in the North Sea; Rescue Operation Underway

A cargo ship has collided with an oil tanker off the coast of eastern England, and a major rescue operation is underway.

Cargo Ship Collides With Oil Tanker in the North Sea; Rescue Operation Underway


A cargo ship has collided with an oil tanker off the coast of eastern England, and a major rescue operation is underway, the Associated Press reported on Monday, quoting the UK coast guard.

Several lifeboats and a coast guard rescue helicopter were dispatched, the report said, adding that a coast guard plane and vessels with fire-fighting capability have also been pressed into service.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to a BBC report, the oil tanker is on fire. The tanker was at anchor at the time, the Reuters report stated, citing the ship-tracking site Vessel Finder.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency told the agency that the alarm was raised at 9:48 a.m. (0948 GMT).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

 

ALSO READ: Greenland Goes to Polls Amid Renewed US Interest: All You Need to Know

Filed under

North Sea tanker-ship collision

newsx

Mauritius Is Close Maritime Neighbour, Key Partner in Indian Ocean: PM Modi
Shivan and Narresh

Who Is The Designer Duo Behind Gulmarg’s Controversial Fashion Show During Ramadan?
newsx

Shahid Afridi Hails Champions Trophy Winners, Says ‘India Can Even Beat World XI’
PM Modi and Navinchandra

PM Modi To Visit Mauritius For Talks On Chagos Sovereignty And Strengthened Security Cooperation
newsx

US Not ‘Engaging’ to Make Deal to Avoid Tariffs, EU Trade Chief Says
newsx

Watch | Freight Train Hits Ambulance In Odisha, Drags It For 100 Meters – All...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Mauritius Is Close Maritime Neighbour, Key Partner in Indian Ocean: PM Modi

Mauritius Is Close Maritime Neighbour, Key Partner in Indian Ocean: PM Modi

Who Is The Designer Duo Behind Gulmarg’s Controversial Fashion Show During Ramadan?

Who Is The Designer Duo Behind Gulmarg’s Controversial Fashion Show During Ramadan?

Shahid Afridi Hails Champions Trophy Winners, Says ‘India Can Even Beat World XI’

Shahid Afridi Hails Champions Trophy Winners, Says ‘India Can Even Beat World XI’

PM Modi To Visit Mauritius For Talks On Chagos Sovereignty And Strengthened Security Cooperation

PM Modi To Visit Mauritius For Talks On Chagos Sovereignty And Strengthened Security Cooperation

US Not ‘Engaging’ to Make Deal to Avoid Tariffs, EU Trade Chief Says

US Not ‘Engaging’ to Make Deal to Avoid Tariffs, EU Trade Chief Says

Entertainment

Who Is Nitanshi Goel? 17-Year-Old Laapataa Ladies Star Clinches IIFA Best Actress Award After Beating Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif In Race

Who Is Nitanshi Goel? 17-Year-Old Laapataa Ladies Star Clinches IIFA Best Actress Award After Beating

Samantha Spotted With Raj Nidimoru Again: Dating Rumours Intensify With 2nd Public Outing In 2 Months

Samantha Spotted With Raj Nidimoru Again: Dating Rumours Intensify With 2nd Public Outing In 2

Was Ranya Rao Physically Tortured In Custody? Actress Breaks Down In Court After Revealing Shocking Details

Was Ranya Rao Physically Tortured In Custody? Actress Breaks Down In Court After Revealing Shocking

Will Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Die At 67? Astrologer’s Shocking Prediction Leaves Internet Fuming

Will Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Die At 67? Astrologer’s Shocking Prediction Leaves Internet

Champions Trophy 2025 Win: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR To Vicky Kaushal, Celebrities Congratulate Team India

Champions Trophy 2025 Win: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR To Vicky Kaushal, Celebrities Congratulate Team India

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women